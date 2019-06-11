Strategic Alliance Consulting Inc. Awarded "2019 Best Places to Work" by the Washington Business Journal

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. announced today they have been selected as a 2019 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal (WBJ). Strategic ACI was ranked in the "Top 10" of medium sized businesses. This award demonstrates how committed Strategic ACI is to its employees and their families.

"Strategic ACI's goal of providing for our employees has contributed significantly to our success and growth," said President and Owner Ken Lukonis. "We are grateful that our people have rated us so highly as a company, but, more importantly, I am honored to work alongside the true strength of our organization - the Strategic ACI team."

The WBJ created this prestigious award to recognize leading employers throughout the Greater Washington area that promote the well-being and development of their employees. Rankings were determined by Quantum Market Research and are based on the results of an extensive employee survey that measures team effectiveness, retention, work/personal engagement, team dynamics, company perks and feeling valued, to name a few. Strategic ACI scored some of the highest ratings for employee retention, respect for senior leadership and perks such as a self-improvement benefit for education reimbursement and the cash in lieu of benefit for retired veterans and employees with their own health insurance.

"Strategic ACI's culture is derived from our core values, and our top priority is a commitment to the employees and the customers that we serve. We are constantly analyzing how we can improve our workplace environment, in order to produce higher quality deliverables to the U.S. Government," Lukonis later went on to say.

Founded in 2013, Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides consulting, engineering, program management and systems implementation services to the United States Government. With five offices throughout the US and a headquarters office in Warrenton, VA, Strategic ACI continues to grow through hiring veterans, focusing on employees and providing outstanding support to customers. Strategic ACI is V3 Certified (Virginia Values Veterans Program) with approximately 50% employees with military backgrounds and approximately 25% retired veterans. For further information, please visit strategicaci.com.

SOURCE Strategic Alliance Consulting

