Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. Continues Growth in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. has announced today that they have expanded into their new corporate headquarters at 53A E Lee Street in Warrenton, VA. Thanks to the original location in the Mason Enterprise Center, the new space provides more team and collaboration areas for the rapidly growing company.

The Mason Enterprise Center (MEC) is a business incubator that uses the leverage of George Mason University to support start-up businesses, such as Strategic ACI. The MEC offers a wide range of services such as business counseling, seminars, market research, and IT. Strategic ACI utilized the MEC's support services and network of partners to quickly ramp up and thrive.

"Congratulations to Strategic ACI on this impressive achievement," said MEC Business Accelerator Director Giséle Stolz. "Strategic ACI is an innovator who has converted their company values into services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth. We at the Mason Enterprise Center are thrilled with their success, and are very proud to have been a part of it."

Strategic ACI has grown to over 50 employees with 50% having served in the armed forces and 30% retired military and the company continues to secure new veteran hires monthly. With a corporate culture that fosters a dynamic work environment, Strategic ACI continues to increase in employee size, resulting in the need for additional space. "As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDOSB), our new corporate headquarters demonstrates the commitment we are making to both the town of Warrenton and Fauquier County," said President & Owner, Ken Lukonis.

"Having the support of both Fauquier County and George Mason University was critical to the success of Strategic ACI," Lukonis went on to say. "The County supported GMU in funding and gaining space for the incubator. GMU then provides the tools and training to the businesses residing in the Enterprise Center, as well as making them available to county residents so they can take advantage of those opportunities as well."

Founded in 2013, Strategic Alliance Consulting, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) which provides consulting, engineering, program management and systems implementation services to the United States Government. With five offices throughout the US and a headquarters office in Warrenton, VA, Strategic ACI continues to grow through hiring veterans, focusing on employees and providing outstanding support to customers. Strategic ACI is V3 Certified (Virginia Values Veterans Program) with approximately 50% of Strategic ACI employees having served in the armed forces and 30% of the company retiring from military service. For further information, please visit strategicaci.com .

