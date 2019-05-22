Strategic Alliance Harnesses Artificial Intelligence to Alleviate Physician Compensation Challenges

Josh Halverson, Principal at ECG, explains that Heisenberg II is designed to alleviate the challenges healthcare leaders face in administering and managing physician compensation. "Physician leaders need to focus more on leading their organizations and less on the administrative components of their position," he said, adding that the alliance with Hallmark will create unique opportunities for ECG.

"We believe our physician compensation advisory services, coupled with the infrastructure, quality solutions, and technology platform of Heisenberg II, create the ideal environment to strategically expand our services in the physician compensation and management space."

Also commenting on the alliance was Hallmark president and CEO Isaac Ullatil. "The alliance with ECG creates the opportunity for Hallmark to become a formidable leader in the healthcare sector, where the prospects of providing differentiated intellectual capital and solutions are significant," Ullatil said. "We are really excited about the new range of services and geographies we are able to embrace through this collaboration."

About ECG

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using the knowledge and expertise built over the course of more than four decades to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and to navigate toward success. With deep expertise in strategy, finance, operations, and technology, ECG builds multidisciplinary teams to meet the unique needs of every client—from discrete operational issues to bigger-picture strategic and financial challenges. We work as trusted, professional partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers across the country. We thrive on delivering smart counsel and pragmatic solutions to the critical challenges facing healthcare providers. Client success is our primary objective. ECG's national presence includes offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.ecgmc.com.

About Hallmark

Hallmark Healthcare Solutions is a global healthcare solution and information technology firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and India. Our founders have a deep history in healthcare leadership, consulting, and technology. Hallmark's mission is to help health systems utilize human capital, data, and technology to create the best, fiscally responsible outcomes. Our technology solutions include Heisenberg II and Einstein II workforce scheduling and vendor management software. We work with some of the largest health delivery networks in the United States, consulting with and utilizing our Heisenberg II technology to minimize the manual processes of administrating and measuring the performance of physician compensation plans. Learn more at www.hallmarkhealthcareit.com

For more information, please contact Dave Butcher, VP Strategic Solutions, Hallmark Healthcare, at 248-227-6237 (direct) or at dave.butcher@hallmarkhealthcareIT.com.

SOURCE ECG Management Consultants; Hallmark Healthcare Solutions

Related Links

http://ecgmc.com

