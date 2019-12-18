Strategic Analysis of Automotive Digital Assistant Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The study provides an overview of the upcoming technologies, features, services and trends pertaining to digital assistants in the automotive industry.Digital assistants have evolved from their infotainment use cases to vehicle and driver safety use cases.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers are significantly investing in the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in enhancing digital assistant functions and capabilities. The analysis of automakers with respect to digital assistants demonstrates the standards that different brands are setting with respect to technologies.Partnerships and collaborations are vital to OEMs, as they lack the necessary in-house digital capabilities. Pure-play voice suppliers will intensify market competition through OEM partnerships and continuous product innovation. Companies such as Daimler and BMW are proactively identifying ways to ensure a comprehensive digital assistant in their next-generation connected vehicles through partnerships with technology suppliers. OEM's approach towards digital assistants is primarily focused on adopting hybrid solutions. With increasing vehicle connectivity and 5G technology, digital assistants will reside embedded in the car with maximum processing over the cloud. The research also identifies the growth potential of emerging applications of digital assistants, including voice biometrics, in-vehicle voice payments and digital assistant integration with in-vehicle sensors. The study includes concepts, case studies and companies that have been in the spotlight recently and are going to play a major role in shaping up the industry in the coming years. It also provides an overview of the level of OEM involvement in the digital assistant space and the profiles key technology enablers. Observations from interviews with automakers, digital assistant suppliers, Tier I suppliers, and technology providers have been provided, and the trends pertaining to digital assistants, connected services, and smartphone interfacing solutions are discussed. The study offers growth opportunities, strategic imperatives and key takeaways for a wider audience. Topics, such as digital assistant evolution, emotional intelligence AI and in-car voice biometrics discuss the opportunities for OEMs and potential start-ups that are seeking to understand business models to venture into such domains.



