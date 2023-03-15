Strategic Analysis of Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of digital tools and technologies has created new business models for the automotive industry.

Today's automotive OEMs are shifting from selling cars to providing mobility solutions by exploring opportunities in several markets, such as electric vehicles, connected and autonomous mobility, and others, to create revenue opportunities.

This report aims to identify various business models connected to emerging markets and how automotive OEMs can generate extra revenue.

For automakers, there are several lucrative additional revenue-generating areas, including mobility as a service, commercial charging stations, non-fungible tokens, purpose-built vehicles, and connected car features.

The study includes the following:

It summarizes new opportunities for automakers to expand their business models across the entire value chain and establishes the current methods used by automotive OEMs in each new area of revenue generation.

It categorizes the 4 primary areas of the automotive value chain with opportunities for additional revenue streams.

These include connected cars, electric vehicle strategies, mobility as a service, and asset monetization.

It identifies the top automotive OEMs' initiatives in revenue growth sectors and groups them by growth prospects.

It offers individual case studies to discuss the standout activities of major automakers across the world and how they utilize the additional revenue stream areas to monetize, cut costs, and create high-level brand integration with customers and social media followers of the brand.

