Strategic Analysis of European New Mobility Value Chain, Forecast to 2030

This study aims to analyse and forecast the European mobility value chain and technology trends for 2018.Shared mobility companies depend heavily on the aftermarket service providers for procuring fleet, maintenance and repairs, and technology for smooth operations.



Shared mobility partnerships are increasing the presence of the value chain across Europe.Participants are expanding their presence by forging into new partnerships.



They have started investing into multimodal transit options and offering Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) through their apps.Fleet providers such as leasing companies, rental companies, and OEMs have started diversifying their business models to become shared mobility operators.



This study analyses the shared mobility value chain and looks into the key trends partnerships and disruptions in the value chain that exist for companies and key stakeholders to action upon in the near future. Market measurements are analysed for the year 2018 and forecasted till 2030. The carsharing and ridehailing market are forecasted region wise by number of members and vehicles. An extensive list of key value chain participants and their business model is discussed in this study. Overview of the carsharing and ridehailing markets and their value chain, key trends, and market disruptions are discussed in detail. Cities across Europe are dealing with issues like urbanisation, pollution, and congestion, and the end customer for the shared mobility space is changing from individuals and businesses to governments and cities. Shared mobility space is witnessing high growth driven by increased partnership between the shared mobility operators, OEMs, and other participants in the value chain. With the introduction of shared and autonomous mobility, new opportunities are expected to arise for companies seeking to sell content and entertainment and offer customised choices based on learning customer preferences. With disruptive forces like electric vehicles, on-demand mobility, and autonomous vehicles, companies are seizing emerging opportunities and making changes in their business models with the right partnerships. Charging infrastructure and battery suppliers will become a key component of the value chain with the evolution of electric vehicles in the shared mobility fleet.Introduction of autonomous vehicles is expected to provide new business opportunities for the value chain providers. Data service providers and parking providers will play a major role in the introduction of autonomous vehicles in the shared mobility fleet. Fleet providers will play a major role in the introduction of AVs as the vehicles will be owned by the mobility companies. Technology providers are expected to partner with OEMs to provide technology stacks. With the introduction of more connected vehicles and growing telematics, data will play a critical role for the value chain participants and the fleet managers to eliminate paperwork and get notifications for maintenance, fuelling, and insurance. Shared mobility space is expected to be more diverse with more participating industries and disrupting trends like electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving. The value chain providers should invest in providing mobile services for the fleet managers and drivers to utilize their time properly.



