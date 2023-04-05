Strategic Analysis of Global Oral Anticoagulants Market Size Projected to Reach USD 34.1 Billion by 2028, Predicts Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global oral anticoagulants market size was worth around USD 18 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 34.1 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Oral Anticoagulants Market: Overview

The preferred method of drug delivery in the pharmaceutical industry is oral administration. Oral anticoagulants, often known as blood thinners, are medications that function in conjunction with the body's natural blood-thickening system to prevent and cure unusual blood clots. Patients who have blood clots in the legs (also known as deep vein thrombosis or DVT) or in the lungs (also known as pulmonary embolism or PE), different types of blood clusters in the veins, an irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation that increases the risk of stroke, and mechanical heart valves are all treated with oral anticoagulants. Oral anticoagulants have increased their market share significantly in recent years due to pharmaceutical scientists' improved and full understanding of the biochemical and physicochemical properties and improved patient compliance. Oral anticoagulants have become a popular substitute for traditional pills and capsules. Three novel oral anticoagulant medications have received FDA approval in recent years: Pradaxa (dabigatran), Xarelto (rivaroxaban), and Eliquis (apixaban). All three are "blood thinners," like warfarin, that lower the risk of stroke associated with atrial fibrillation but also induce bleeding.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global oral anticoagulants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.6% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the warfarin segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on end users, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the major market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Oral Anticoagulants Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Warfarin and Novel Oral Anticoagulant), By Disease Indication (Atrial Fibrillation (AF)/ Stroke Prevention and Deep Vein Thrombosis/ Pulmonary Embolism), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Oral Anticoagulants Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing geriatric population coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic disease drives the market.

The increasing geriatric population coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic disease is expected to propel the global oral anticoagulants market growth during the forecast period. The market for oral anticoagulants has seen widespread drug use, particularly among elderly patients at risk for heart attacks. With increasing age, atrial fibrillation (AF) becomes a more common cause of avoidable, incapacitating stroke. Worldwide public health concerns with AF-related stroke are developing as people live longer. The majority of AF patients are elderly (average age, 75), and getting older is a reliable, independent risk factor for an AF-related stroke. Anticoagulation with warfarin is quite efficient at preventing strokes in AF patients, but it is rarely used, especially in the elderly. Oral anticoagulants increase the risk of hemorrhage in senior people, however for the majority of these patients, the benefit of ischemic stroke reduction outweighs the risk of hemorrhage.

Global Oral Anticoagulants Market: Restraints

The possible side effect associated with oral anticoagulants hamper the market growth.

The development of the global oral anticoagulants market during the forecast period may be hampered by potential negative effects from anticoagulants or blood thinners. Excessive bleeding is the main negative side effect of taking these medications. A common example is an anticoagulant warfarin, which also carries an increased risk of other side effects such as skin necrosis, blue or purple toes, congenital impairments, and miscarriages. Anticoagulants are typically not recommended for persons with AFib, high blood pressure, or other conditions to prevent problems.

Global Oral Anticoagulants Market: Segmentation

The global oral anticoagulants market is segmented based on product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the product, the global market is bifurcated into warfarin and novel oral anticoagulant. The warfarin segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period. Warfarin is an oral anticoagulant that is commonly used to treat and prevent blood clots. Warfarin has multiple FDA-approved and off-label clinical uses such as Prophylaxis and treatment of venous thrombosis and arising pulmonary embolisms, Prophylaxis and treatment of thromboembolic complications from atrial fibrillation or cardiac valve replacement, reduction in the risk of death, recurrent myocardial infarction, thromboembolic events (e.g., stroke, systemic embolization) after myocardial infarction, and secondary prevention of recurrent stroke and transient ischemic attacks. On the other hand, novel oral anticoagulants are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The novel oral anticoagulants include dabigatran etexilate, rivaroxaban, edoxaban and apixaban. These anticoagulants have major pharmacologic preferences over vitamin K antagonists, including counterbalance of functional activity, and unsurprising pharmacokinetics, disposing of the prerequisite for general coagulation observing. Thus, driving the segment growth.

Based on distribution channels, the global market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies offer several advantages, including better access to medications. A significant share of CVD patients visits hospital outpatient departments (OPDs) to receive treatment and medication prescriptions since these departments have more sophisticated infrastructure and medical staff. Anticoagulant sales across in-house pharmacies will increase at a large rate as more patients choose to receive their treatments at hospitals to receive high-quality care.

List of Key Players in Oral Anticoagulants Market:

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Abbott Laboratories

Aspen Holdings

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Leo Pharma AS

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS Market Industry?

What segments does the ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 18 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 34.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.6 % 2023-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2022 Forecast Years 2023 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Abbott Laboratories, Aspen Holdings, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leo Pharma AS, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/oral-anticoagulants-market

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global oral anticoagulants market during the forecast period. Due to the strong demand for cutting-edge products and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, North America is predicted to hold a significant market share in the global market for oral anticoagulants. For instance, in 2021, the American Heart Association estimates that around 2,300 Americans would die daily from cardiovascular disorders, or one every 38 seconds. Moreover, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in February 2022, about 659,000 Americans die of heart disease annually. This represents almost 25% of all United States deaths. Thus increase in cardiovascular diseases the demand for anticoagulants increases in the region thereby boosting the market.

Global Oral Anticoagulants Market is segmented as follows:

Oral Anticoagulants Market: By Product Outlook (2023-2028)

Warfarin

Novel Oral Anticoagulant

Oral Anticoagulants Market: By Disease Indication Outlook (2023-2028)

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)/ Stroke Prevention

Deep Vein Thrombosis/ Pulmonary Embolism

Oral Anticoagulants Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2023-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Oral Anticoagulants Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

