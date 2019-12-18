Strategic Analysis of the Chinese Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market, 2018-2019 & 2025 - In Urban & Rural Areas, the Average Ownership of Two-Wheeler Motorcycle Per 100 Households is Approx 39 Units

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to research and analyze the two-wheeler motorcycle market in China. This study presents the current scenario in the two-wheeler motorcycle market in China and provides a future outlook toward 2025.



Report Scope



To provide an overview of two-wheeler motorcycle market in China , including market drivers, market restraints, and SWOT analysis

, including market drivers, market restraints, and SWOT analysis To give an overview of government policies that affect the two-wheeler motorcycle market in China

To identify key automotive OEMs and their market shares in the Chinese two-wheeler motorcycle market

To estimate the size and an actionable set of recommendations for stakeholders to grow in the Chinese two-wheeler motorcycle market

In 2018, China produced about 14 million units of two-wheeler motorcycles.

Among them, domestic sales accounted for 47.6% and 52.4% of sales was contributed by export activities. This is a mature market. The country is experiencing market decline for two-wheeler motorcycles due to government regulations, such as driving restrictions in designated areas and times, as well as the market competition from alternative solutions such as electric bicycles, public transportation, and shared mobility solutions, including eHailing and car sharing.



In urban and rural areas, the average ownership of two-wheeler motorcycle per 100 households is approximately 39 units.

High ownership regions include Guangxi, Guangdong, and Fujian, achieving 72.8, 64.2, and 62.6 units per 100 households, respectively. Comparatively, Beijing and Shanghai have relatively weak ownership due to higher purchasing power and developed urban public transport infrastructure.



Two-wheeler motorcycle with an engine displacement of below 125mL has led the market, accounting for 68.7% of share.

Fuel efficiency, economical price, and general short-distance transport solutions are likely to continue to increase the attractiveness of this market. Looking ahead, the purchase tax exemption for engine displacement below 125mL implemented in 2019 is expected to enhance the market dominance toward 2025. Nevertheless, increased purchasing power, especially in the eastern region, is likely to accelerate the market adoption among enthusiasts for the middleweight and heavyweight segments.



The two-wheeler motorcycle market in China is highly fragmented, with approximately 90 OEMs.

Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group Co., Ltd. and Chongqing Loncin Motor Group Co., Ltd. are the key two-wheeler motorcycle OEMs in China. Dachangjiang led 25% of domestic market share, whereas Loncin was highly popular in export activities. They both have developed strategic partnerships with Suzuki Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and BMW Motorrad, respectively.



Since 1 July 2018, the Chinese Government has implemented emission standard upgrade to China IV. In 2019, the newly purchased two-wheeler motorcycles will be exempted from inspection for 6 years. It is likely to accelerate the industrial upgrade of two-wheeler motorcycles, especially in engine and fuel injection technology.

Key Issues Addressed



What are the factors that affect the development of two-wheeler motorcycle market in China ?

? How do government regulations affect the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints in the market?

Who are the key participants in the market?

What is the most favorable powertrain solution that is adopted by customers in this market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market Overview

Executive Summary - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market Breakdown

Executive Summary - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market Structure

Executive Summary - Current and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objective, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Definition and Segmentation



4. Market Drivers and Restraints - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Market Overview

Key Chinese Government Regulations

Domestic Two-wheeler Motorcycle Ownership Overview

6. Forecast and Trends - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China

Market Engineering Measurements

Domestic Two-wheeler Motorcycle Scenario Analysis

Forecast Scenario Assumptions to 2025

7. Market Share and Comparative Analysis - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China

Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market Breakdown by Segments

Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market Structure

Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market Breakdown by OEMs

Two-wheeler Motorcycle Export Market Overview

Two-wheeler Motorcycle Import Market Overview

SWOT Analysis

Case Study - E2W Motorcycle Market Overview

8. Profiles of Key Two-wheeler Motorcycle OEMs

Top Domestic OEM Profile - Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group Co., Ltd.

Top Export OEM Profile - Chongqing Loncin Motor Group Co., Ltd.

Case Study - Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., the Top E2W OEM Profile

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Two-wheeler Motorcycle Market in China

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

