Strategic Analysis of the Recreational Vehicle Market in Europe 2023: RV Rental Services, Innovative Designs, and Boom in Camping Trends Fuel Future Growth Potential

Recreational vehicles (RVs) are increasingly popular across Europe for the freedom, flexibility, comfort, and convenience of a house for travel, camping activities, and temporary accommodation. The growing RV market is attributed to the ever-expanding demand to travel in comfort and style. Motorhomes are the most popular type of RVs, followed by campervans and caravans.
Europe's RV market comprises many players that add value through their products. The major categories are traditional OEMs, such as Ford, Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Citroen, and Iveco, while assemblers include Adria, Groupe Pilote, Knauss-Tabbert, and Trigano, which procure chassis or vehicles from OEMs to modify or build custom RVs.
Applications for these vehicles are wide, including camping, adventure activities, and custom-built vehicles (e.g., food trucks and emergency vehicles). Overall, the European RV market segment is expected to grow in the coming years to meet the high demand for vehicle ownership and rental services amid challenges, such as strict regulations on vehicle sizes, emission norms, and other environmental impacts.
This study provides a comprehensive overview of Europe's RV market ecosystem, examining the leading market participants and their go-to-market strategies. It seeks to:
- Illustrate Europe's RV market using the case studies of different players
- Analyze the various types of RVs with comparisons of different brands by segment, price, features, and regulations
- Study technological advancements in the RV industry
- Identify opportunities in RV electrification
- Explore growth opportunities in the RV industry for the Europe market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Recreational Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Takeaways
3. Recreational Vehicle: Introduction
- Recreational Vehicle Definition and Overview
- Recreational Vehicle Segmentation
- Recreational Vehicle Regulations
- Recreational Vehicle Market Ecosystem
- Recreational Vehicle Market Players: An Overview
- Go-to-Market Strategies in the Recreational Vehicle Market
- Stakeholder Activities for Each Step of the RV Go-to-Market
- Top Trends Driving the European Recreational Vehicle Market
- Recreational Vehicles: Potential Business Applications
- Recreational Vehicle Market Challenges
- Evolution of Strategy in he Recreational Vehicle Market
4. Recreational Vehicles: Motorhomes
- Types of Motorhomes
- Motorhome Features
- Competitive Comparison: Motorhomes vs Campervans
- Popular Motorhome Brands in Europe
- Case Study: Erwin Hymer Group
- Popular Motorhome Models in Europe, 2022
- Competitive Analysis: Popular Motorhome Brands
- Popular Campervans in Europe, 2022
- Price Analysis: Popular Base Models for Motorhomes
- Case Study: Stellantis
- Case Study: Mercedes-Benz
- Case Study: Volkswagen
5. Recreational Vehicles: Caravans
- Caravans vs Motorhomes
- Types of Caravans
- Case Study: Adria
- Case Study: Swift
6. Electrification and Technological Advancement Landscape
- Electric Motorhomes Growth and Challenges
- Electric Campervan Model Analysis
- Green Motorhomes and Caravans
- Significance of Digital Services in the Recreational Vehicle Market
- Safety Features Specific to Recreational Vehicles
- Recent and Expected RV Launch Timeline
- Major Partnerships and Announcements
7. European Recreational Vehicle Market Analysis
- Recreational Vehicle Manufacturing Plants
- Europe Recreational Vehicle Market in 2022
- Analysis of Key Recreational Vehicle Markets in Europe
- Sales Snapshot and Key Takeaways
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Growth of Recreational Vehicle Rental Agencies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Demand for Compact Motorhomes
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices in the Recreational Vehicle Market
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Adria
- Citroen
- Fiat
- Ford
- Groupe Pilote
- Iveco
- Knauss-Tabbert
- Mercedes-Benz
- Stellantis
- Trigano
- Volkswagen
