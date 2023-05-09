Strategic Analysis of the Recreational Vehicle Market in Europe 2023: RV Rental Services, Innovative Designs, and Boom in Camping Trends Fuel Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of the Recreational Vehicle Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recreational vehicles (RVs) are increasingly popular across Europe for the freedom, flexibility, comfort, and convenience of a house for travel, camping activities, and temporary accommodation. The growing RV market is attributed to the ever-expanding demand to travel in comfort and style. Motorhomes are the most popular type of RVs, followed by campervans and caravans.

Europe's RV market comprises many players that add value through their products. The major categories are traditional OEMs, such as Ford, Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Citroen, and Iveco, while assemblers include Adria, Groupe Pilote, Knauss-Tabbert, and Trigano, which procure chassis or vehicles from OEMs to modify or build custom RVs.

Applications for these vehicles are wide, including camping, adventure activities, and custom-built vehicles (e.g., food trucks and emergency vehicles). Overall, the European RV market segment is expected to grow in the coming years to meet the high demand for vehicle ownership and rental services amid challenges, such as strict regulations on vehicle sizes, emission norms, and other environmental impacts.

This study provides a comprehensive overview of Europe's RV market ecosystem, examining the leading market participants and their go-to-market strategies. It seeks to:

Illustrate Europe's RV market using the case studies of different players

RV market using the case studies of different players Analyze the various types of RVs with comparisons of different brands by segment, price, features, and regulations

Study technological advancements in the RV industry

Identify opportunities in RV electrification

Explore growth opportunities in the RV industry for the Europe market

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Recreational Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Takeaways

3. Recreational Vehicle: Introduction

Recreational Vehicle Definition and Overview

Recreational Vehicle Segmentation

Recreational Vehicle Regulations

Recreational Vehicle Market Ecosystem

Recreational Vehicle Market Players: An Overview

Go-to-Market Strategies in the Recreational Vehicle Market

Stakeholder Activities for Each Step of the RV Go-to-Market

Top Trends Driving the European Recreational Vehicle Market

Recreational Vehicles: Potential Business Applications

Recreational Vehicle Market Challenges

Evolution of Strategy in he Recreational Vehicle Market

4. Recreational Vehicles: Motorhomes

Types of Motorhomes

Motorhome Features

Competitive Comparison: Motorhomes vs Campervans

Popular Motorhome Brands in Europe

Case Study: Erwin Hymer Group

Popular Motorhome Models in Europe , 2022

, 2022 Competitive Analysis: Popular Motorhome Brands

Popular Campervans in Europe , 2022

, 2022 Price Analysis: Popular Base Models for Motorhomes

Case Study: Stellantis

Case Study: Mercedes-Benz

Case Study: Volkswagen

5. Recreational Vehicles: Caravans

Caravans vs Motorhomes

Types of Caravans

Case Study: Adria

Case Study: Swift

6. Electrification and Technological Advancement Landscape

Electric Motorhomes Growth and Challenges

Electric Campervan Model Analysis

Green Motorhomes and Caravans

Significance of Digital Services in the Recreational Vehicle Market

Safety Features Specific to Recreational Vehicles

Recent and Expected RV Launch Timeline

Major Partnerships and Announcements

7. European Recreational Vehicle Market Analysis

Recreational Vehicle Manufacturing Plants

Europe Recreational Vehicle Market in 2022

Analysis of Key Recreational Vehicle Markets in Europe

Sales Snapshot and Key Takeaways

Product Life Cycle Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Growth of Recreational Vehicle Rental Agencies

Growth Opportunity 2: Demand for Compact Motorhomes

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices in the Recreational Vehicle Market

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adria

Citroen

Fiat

Ford

Groupe Pilote

Iveco

Knauss-Tabbert

Mercedes-Benz

Stellantis

Trigano

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6cj3f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets