Strategic Analysis of TRATON SE, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

TRATON SE, erstwhile Volkswagen Truck & Bus, is on the transformational road from being a commercial truck and bus manufacturer to a mobility services provider.With the group's MAN brand operating on wafer thin margins while Swedish heavy-truck and bus brand Scania enjoys double digit profit and growth, the group has laid a target of 9% profit margin in the short term.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5816286/?utm_source=PRN

The study also examines the pillars of Scania's commercial success and benchmarks its performance against other truck OEM brands well.MAN's RIO platform is being shaped as the base for the group's digital services in the future.



TRATON is also pursuing software and device commonality of RIO with Navistar Inc's OnCommand Connection Telematics service in North America.In the era of connected, shared, autonomous and electric (CASE) commercial vehicles, the group is rationalizing its sparse capital to make products more profitability in the present while also preparing for the future when commercial vehicle offerings will look nothing like those that are in the market today. Ownership by Volkswagen group offers TRATON SE the advantage of leveraging synergies from passenger vehicle technologies as well. TRATON will benefit in its own autonomous driving technology program through Volkswagen's myriad partnership such as with Mircrosoft, Argo AI and Ford, Audi Autonomous driving unit etc. TRATON SE's IPO in June 2019 was off to a disappointing start with the company managing to raise a mere € 1.55 Billion in capital for its strategic initiatives but its growth outlook remains robust with the host of initiatives it is taking on profit generation, new business growth and digital solutions.It has potential to leverage Scania's industry leading profitability and modularization efficiency to MAN and VW Caminhoes as well as build on strategic partnerships with Sinotruck, Navistar, Solera etc to emerge a truly global leader in commercial vehicle space. The study looks at the performance of TRATON brands in the last 4 years, examines the activities and investments the group is making around CASE, and provides an estimate of the group's revenue in 2025.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5816286/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

