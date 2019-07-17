LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LaserCare + PrintReleaf is proud to announce that they have reforested over 28,000 trees since 2015. Reforesting 22,000 trees in the United States, 4,945 in Madagascar, 546 in Brazil, and the rest spread through: Mexico, Dominican Republic, Ireland and India.

Recent data published by the World Resources Institute indicates we are currently losing forests at a rate of about a soccer field every 1.2 seconds[1] when comparing the rates of global reforestation versus deforestation.

There are multiple drivers behind this issue, namely: agricultural development, urban development, and logging for forest-based products which feed the paper, wood, and food industries. Given our global forestry system serves as a significant sponge for carbon sequestration, deforestation is only magnified as part of the emerging conversation on climate change. Through LaserCare's partnership they have incorporated a strategic approach to forestry, setting them to be part of the solution.

LaserCare is extremely proud of being a big contributor to the USA reforesting project, located in South Dakota, the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is an Oglala Lakota Native American Reservation encompassing 3,468.85 square miles and is the eighth-largest reservation in the United States, larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

Trees, Water & People works directly with the Oglala Lakota Native Americans to actively combat a wide-range of environmental challenges, exasperated by a rapidly changing climate, lands rights issues, and poverty. Greening the landscape to combat climate change through carbon sequestration and developing income opportunities are paramount to the Pine Ridge Project.

The Pine Ridge Project Goal are as follows:

Double the number of trees planted from 15,000 to about 30,000 and continue to build in the years ahead as funding allows. There is a lot of land within two historical fire areas (totaling 20,000 acres) to plant, which allows for room to expand in the years ahead.

Create a sustainable reforestation program on the Pine Ridge Reservation, including training a local workforce of Native Americans to care for and plant tree seedlings.

Reforest wildlife habitat zones within two fire areas to jumpstart species return and restoration within the fire areas.

LaserCare (www.lasercare.com) is one of the leading independent nationwide providers of Managed Print Services to help companies control and reduce printing costs. Over the past 30 years, LaserCare has been responsible for over three billion printed pages and have reforested over 28,000 trees.

