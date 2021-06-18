Strategic Benefit Resources announces the acquisition of OneSource StopLoss

ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefit Resources (SBR) announces the acquisition of OneSource StopLoss (OSSL) effective 4/1/2021.



"As Strategic Benefit Resources continues to expand its footprint in the US, establishing a presence on the west coast has been a key initiative to our longer-term growth strategy. We are excited to have found a new partner with OneSource StopLoss (OSSL) to plant a flag for SBR on the west coast and continue our growth in the US. There are a lot of similarities and synergies between our two firms, and we look forward to building on OSSL's success as we continue to expand into the west coast market." said Strategic Benefit Resources President & CEO, Wayne K. Soud, Jr.



"As we celebrated our 25th year of doing business, it was important for us to find like-minded partners who shared our passion for providing best in class stop loss and self-funded broker support services. Aligning with SBR broadens our joint capabilities and delivers a unified platform to share our unique culture and unparalleled skills well into the future." OneSource StopLoss President, Jason R. Youngs



About Strategic Benefit Resources

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Strategic Benefit Resources (SBR) partners with employee benefit advisors, third party administrators and other intermediaries to provide specialized self-funded health plan expertise, customized outsourced stop-loss insurance services, and unique technology-driven solutions. This is all achieved through strong stop-loss carrier and vendor relationships, extensive industry expertise and proprietary risk analysis and decision support tools.



About OneSource StopLoss

OneSource was launched in 1996 as a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) and transitioned into a consulting underwriting company to more effectively meet the needs of brokers, consultants and third-party administrators. The transition expanded access to the stop loss market to now include more than 20 different insurance companies offering a wide range of risk solutions.



As consulting underwriters, the OneSource team builds relationships with Brokers and Third-Party Administrators to the benefit of all parties involved. With a focus on the entire dollar being spent, we provide brokers and employer groups the tools necessary to best manage their stop loss and self-funded needs.



