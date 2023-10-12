Strategic Collaborations and Innovation Drive Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: North America Takes the Lead in This Rapidly Growing Sector

12 Oct, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Distribution by Type of Targeting Ligand, Type of Payload, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, Target Disease Indication and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next generation drug conjugates market is expected to experience significant growth, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% during the forecast period.
Next generation drug conjugates, which offer advantages such as targeted delivery, structural stability, limited side effects, and the ability to treat rare diseases and cancers, have emerged as promising therapeutic options.
Key Insights from the Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market:
- Rising Costs of Rare Disease Treatment: The cost of medical care for rare diseases, particularly in the US, has been increasing significantly. In 2020, close to USD 1 trillion was spent on medical care for rare diseases in the US, with patients incurring twice the average cost of general patients. This growing burden of rare diseases has driven the search for alternative therapies, and next generation drug conjugates have emerged as a viable option.
- Advantages Over Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs): Next generation drug conjugates share similarities with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) but offer advantages in terms of clinical efficacy and stability. While ADCs use antibodies as targeting ligands, next generation drug conjugates utilize non-antibody-based targeting ligands, such as peptides, amino sugars, lipids, and small molecules. Additionally, they employ oligonucleotides, antisense oligonucleotides, si-RNA, drugs, and radionuclides as payloads.
- Types of Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Various types of next generation drug conjugates have emerged, including peptide drug conjugates, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (peptide radionuclide conjugates), GalNac conjugates, peptide oligonucleotide conjugates, si-RNA conjugates, small molecule-drug conjugates (SMDC), ligand-conjugated antisense medicine (LICA), and peptide-conjugated phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PPMO).
- Clinical Success: Several next generation drug conjugates have received approval from the USFDA for therapeutic purposes. Notable examples include Lutathera and Pluvicto (peptide receptor radionuclide therapy), Givlaari, Oxlumo, Leqvio, and Amvuttra (GalNac conjugates). These approvals are indicative of the clinical effectiveness and versatility of next generation drug conjugates.
- Continued Innovation: The field of next generation drug conjugates is characterized by ongoing innovation, promising clinical trial results, accelerated approvals, and collaborations between industry and non-industry players. This dynamic environment is expected to drive significant market growth.
- Key Market Players: There are over 30 large, mid-sized, and small companies involved in the development of next generation drug conjugates. Currently, more than 200 next generation drug conjugates are either approved or in various stages of clinical research. Approximately 40% and 30% of these candidates are being investigated for oncological and rare disease indications, respectively.
- Peptide Drug Conjugates: Peptide drug conjugates have emerged as a promising alternative to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). While Oncopeptides' Pepaxto was the first anticancer peptide drug conjugate to receive FDA approval, numerous clinical trials and candidates are underway in this segment.
- Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT): PRRT candidates, which involve antigen-targeting peptides conjugated to radioisotopes through linkers, have generated interest in the pharmaceutical industry. Novartis is a market leader in this segment, with products like Lutathera and Pluvicto. Collaborations between Novartis and other companies further highlight the potential of PRRT therapy.
- GalNAc Conjugates: GalNAc-conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics have gained traction, as they enable targeted delivery through the liver cells. Companies like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have multiple approved products in this category, with a strong pipeline.
- Market Growth and Regional Dominance: The next generation drug conjugates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%. GalNac conjugates are anticipated to drive this growth, with rare and oncological disorders as the key therapeutic areas. North America, especially the US, is expected to dominate the market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.
- Strategic Partnerships: Numerous stakeholders are entering strategic partnerships and collaborations, with over 75 such agreements signed since 2018. These partnerships often involve product development and commercialization agreements, indicating the industry's commitment to advancing next generation drug conjugates. Big pharma companies like Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Janssen are actively involved in these collaborations.
The next generation drug conjugates market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the demand for effective therapies for rare diseases and cancers, ongoing research and innovation, and increasing interest from pharmaceutical companies. Accelerated approvals and designations by regulatory authorities further contribute to the growth of this promising therapeutic modality.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES
6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS
9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
10. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS
11. SUCCESS PROTOCOL ANALYSIS
12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
Companies Mentioned
- 48Hour Discovery
- Ablaze Pharmaceuticals
- Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis Company)
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Antios Therapeutics
- Arbutus Biopharma
- ArisGlobal
- Aro Biotherapeutics
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Asymchem
- Aura Biosciences
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- CAMP4 Therapeutics
- Captario
- Cardinal Health
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cellectar Biosciences
- Cerveau Technologies
- CIC bioGUNE
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Clearside Biomedical
- Coherent Biopharma
- Crescendo Biologics
- Cybrexa Therapeutics
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- DTx Pharma
- Eli Lilly
- Empirico
- Entrada Therapeutics
- Esperance Pharmaceuticals
- Eubulus Biotherapeutics
- Evergreen Theragnostics
- Exelixis
- Flamingo Therapeutics
- Genentech
- Genuity Science
- Geron
- GSK
- Gubra
- Hansoh Pharmaceutical
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Idaho State University
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Hansoh Pharmaceutical)
- Kings College Hospital
- LegoChem Biosciences
- Mainline Biosciences
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC)
- Medison Pharma
- Merck
- Metagenomi
- Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Research Network (DMCRN)
- National Cancer Institute
- Nimble Therapeutics
- n-Lorem Foundation
- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- OliX Pharmaceuticals
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Orano Med
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy
- Osteros Biomedica
- Ousia Pharma
- Owlstone Medical
- Paradigm4
- PepGen
- Pepscan (acquired by Biosynth)
- PeptiDream
- Pharmaron
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Birmingham (UHB)
- RayzeBio
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Roivant Sciences
- Royalty Pharma
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Sharp
- Shenzhen Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals
- Shionogi
- Silence Therapeutics
- Sirnaomics
- Soricimed Biopharma
- Suzhou Ribo Life Science
- taiba rare
- Takeda
- University of Melbourne
- Vaccitech
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vivo Capital
- Wave Life Sciences
- WuXi STA
- Xinogen Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvrk28
