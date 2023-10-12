Strategic Collaborations and Innovation Drive Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: North America Takes the Lead in This Rapidly Growing Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Distribution by Type of Targeting Ligand, Type of Payload, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, Target Disease Indication and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next generation drug conjugates market is expected to experience significant growth, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% during the forecast period.

Next generation drug conjugates, which offer advantages such as targeted delivery, structural stability, limited side effects, and the ability to treat rare diseases and cancers, have emerged as promising therapeutic options.

Key Insights from the Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market:

Rising Costs of Rare Disease Treatment: The cost of medical care for rare diseases, particularly in the US, has been increasing significantly. In 2020, close to USD 1 trillion was spent on medical care for rare diseases in the US, with patients incurring twice the average cost of general patients. This growing burden of rare diseases has driven the search for alternative therapies, and next generation drug conjugates have emerged as a viable option. Advantages Over Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs): Next generation drug conjugates share similarities with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) but offer advantages in terms of clinical efficacy and stability. While ADCs use antibodies as targeting ligands, next generation drug conjugates utilize non-antibody-based targeting ligands, such as peptides, amino sugars, lipids, and small molecules. Additionally, they employ oligonucleotides, antisense oligonucleotides, si-RNA, drugs, and radionuclides as payloads. Types of Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Various types of next generation drug conjugates have emerged, including peptide drug conjugates, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (peptide radionuclide conjugates), GalNac conjugates, peptide oligonucleotide conjugates, si-RNA conjugates, small molecule-drug conjugates (SMDC), ligand-conjugated antisense medicine (LICA), and peptide-conjugated phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PPMO). Clinical Success: Several next generation drug conjugates have received approval from the USFDA for therapeutic purposes. Notable examples include Lutathera and Pluvicto (peptide receptor radionuclide therapy), Givlaari, Oxlumo, Leqvio, and Amvuttra (GalNac conjugates). These approvals are indicative of the clinical effectiveness and versatility of next generation drug conjugates. Continued Innovation: The field of next generation drug conjugates is characterized by ongoing innovation, promising clinical trial results, accelerated approvals, and collaborations between industry and non-industry players. This dynamic environment is expected to drive significant market growth. Key Market Players: There are over 30 large, mid-sized, and small companies involved in the development of next generation drug conjugates. Currently, more than 200 next generation drug conjugates are either approved or in various stages of clinical research. Approximately 40% and 30% of these candidates are being investigated for oncological and rare disease indications, respectively. Peptide Drug Conjugates: Peptide drug conjugates have emerged as a promising alternative to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). While Oncopeptides' Pepaxto was the first anticancer peptide drug conjugate to receive FDA approval, numerous clinical trials and candidates are underway in this segment. Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT): PRRT candidates, which involve antigen-targeting peptides conjugated to radioisotopes through linkers, have generated interest in the pharmaceutical industry. Novartis is a market leader in this segment, with products like Lutathera and Pluvicto. Collaborations between Novartis and other companies further highlight the potential of PRRT therapy. GalNAc Conjugates: GalNAc-conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics have gained traction, as they enable targeted delivery through the liver cells. Companies like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have multiple approved products in this category, with a strong pipeline. Market Growth and Regional Dominance: The next generation drug conjugates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20%. GalNac conjugates are anticipated to drive this growth, with rare and oncological disorders as the key therapeutic areas. North America , especially the US, is expected to dominate the market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. Strategic Partnerships: Numerous stakeholders are entering strategic partnerships and collaborations, with over 75 such agreements signed since 2018. These partnerships often involve product development and commercialization agreements, indicating the industry's commitment to advancing next generation drug conjugates. Big pharma companies like Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Janssen are actively involved in these collaborations.

The next generation drug conjugates market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the demand for effective therapies for rare diseases and cancers, ongoing research and innovation, and increasing interest from pharmaceutical companies. Accelerated approvals and designations by regulatory authorities further contribute to the growth of this promising therapeutic modality.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

10. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS

11. SUCCESS PROTOCOL ANALYSIS

12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

Companies Mentioned

48Hour Discovery

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals

Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis Company)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Antios Therapeutics

Arbutus Biopharma

ArisGlobal

Aro Biotherapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Asymchem

Aura Biosciences

Bicycle Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

CAMP4 Therapeutics

Captario

Cardinal Health

Case Western Reserve University

Cellectar Biosciences

Cerveau Technologies

CIC bioGUNE

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Clearside Biomedical

Coherent Biopharma

Crescendo Biologics

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

DTx Pharma

Eli Lilly

Empirico

Entrada Therapeutics

Esperance Pharmaceuticals

Eubulus Biotherapeutics

Evergreen Theragnostics

Exelixis

Flamingo Therapeutics

Genentech

Genuity Science

Geron

GSK

Gubra

Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Horizon Therapeutics

Idaho State University

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Hansoh Pharmaceutical)

Kings College Hospital

Hospital LegoChem Biosciences

Mainline Biosciences

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC)

Medison Pharma

Merck

Metagenomi

Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Research Network (DMCRN)

National Cancer Institute

Nimble Therapeutics

n-Lorem Foundation

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Ono Pharmaceutical

Orano Med

Oregon Health & Science University

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Osteros Biomedica

Ousia Pharma

Owlstone Medical

Paradigm4

PepGen

Pepscan (acquired by Biosynth)

PeptiDream

Pharmaron

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Birmingham (UHB)

RayzeBio

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Roivant Sciences

Royalty Pharma

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sharp

Shenzhen Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

Soricimed Biopharma

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

taiba rare

Takeda

University of Melbourne

Vaccitech

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vivo Capital

Wave Life Sciences

WuXi STA

Xinogen Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvrk28

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets