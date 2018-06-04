Strategic Consulting, Inc. Announces Robert Ferguson to Succeed Thomas Weschler as President

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Consulting, Inc. (SCI), a leader in industrial diagnostics market research and consulting, announced today that the firm's Managing Director, Robert Ferguson, will assume the position of President of the firm. Ferguson will assume all aspects of management and direction of the business from Thomas Weschler, who founded Strategic Consulting in 1996, and developed the company into the leading market-knowledge provider in industrial microbiology. Weschler will remain with SCI in an advisory capacity, and continue to support market research and management consulting projects.

Robert Ferguson, President, Strategic Consulting, Inc.

"Since Bob Ferguson joined us in 2016, he has expanded Strategic Consulting's client base and services," Mr. Weschler said. "In SCI's 23 years, the industrial diagnostics industry has grown exponentially and we are proud to have played a key role in identifying and characterizing the opportunities in the markets. With the increasing growth in the global markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, the ability to understand and anticipate new directions in the marketplace is greater than ever. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Bob to expand the scope of our services."

With more than 30 years of experience in industrial and environmental diagnostics and in laboratory businesses, Mr. Ferguson has expertise in accelerating growth, international business development and market research, and has worked with developers and end-users of diagnostic products in more than 100 countries around the world. Prior to joining SCI, Mr. Ferguson was Worldwide Vice President and General Manager for BD's Industrial Microbiology and Clinical Media Business Unit.

"The industrial microbiology market continues to mature, change and shift geographically—altering the nature of demand and competition. Market knowledge will continue to be vital to the management of any industrial diagnostic business," Ferguson said. "Our comprehensive market report, Industrial Microbiology Market Report, 5th Edition (IMMR-5) will release later this month and profile these expanding markets. I look forward to working with our existing and new clients in navigating this changing marketplace and taking advantage of the opportunities profiled in the report."

"IMMR-5 follows in the footsteps of other SCI reports that have been developed through literally thousands of interviews with production companies worldwide in the food, pharmaceuticals, personal care and other industries," Mr. Weschler said.

Founded in 1996, Strategic Consulting, Inc. (SCI) provides market reports and business consulting on microbiology-based quality and safety testing for food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, environmental water and industrial-process water. SCI's principals and consultants have proven success in working with venture capital backed start-ups, publicly traded companies, technology acquisitions, and transformation of underachieving companies.

For more information on Strategic Consulting, IMMR-5 or any of our other market reports, visit www.strategic-consult.com or call +1 443 244 5245.

