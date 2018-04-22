Strategic Cooperation Between BlueFocus IFEC and Global Broadcasting Media Group Enriches Audiovisual Content for Passengers and Creates Channels for Cultural Export

As the only operating platform for all media and culture resources of China International Radio and China International Broadcasting Network, Global Broadcasting Media Group has a full media business that includes broadcasting, television, publishing, internet, and other media resources. It is also the major shareholder of the listed company Huawen Media Investment Corporation. Subsidiaries include Global Broadcasting Union (domestic broadcasting), Global Broadcasting Century (overseas business), China Guangdong Party (CIBN internet TV operation), China Vision Telecom (mobile TV operation), CDC (CHINA.COM operation), Global Broadcasting Global Online ("International Online" website operation), Universal Satellite TV (Professional Shopping Channel), Global Broadcasting Grandstream (Global Wonders Digital Channel), Global Broadcasting Hi-Tech (audio technology), Asia Pacific East (digital media technology and data transmission), China Broadcasting Corporation (satellite mobile multimedia), Huawen Research Institute (think tank), Global Broadcasting Investigation (consulting training), and Global Broadcasting Assets (listed company equity management).

BlueFocus IFEC, a strategic investment project by BlueFocus Group - a renowned communication and marketing brand in China - is one of China's earliest forerunners in the inflight internet industry. With improving inflight passengers' experience and optimizing airline services as its mission, BlueFocus IFEC has successfully developed its own intellectual property, a management & operation platform called BAO (BlueAir Operation) and a one-stop scene marketing solution for all civil aviation called BAM (BlueAir Marketing), to elevate the value of scene marketing for civil aviation by integrating branding with performance. At present, BlueFocus IFEC has established collaboration across the board with China Eastern Airlines, Air China, China Southern Airlines, Xiamen Airlines and Hainan Airlines. Meanwhile, extensive cooperation has also been established with upstream and downstream manufacturers in the inflight internet industry, both domestic and international. BlueFocus IFEC officially signed to settle its global headquarters in GDD in October 2017. It plans to establish a 10 billion Belt and Road Inflight Internet Industry Fund and China's first innovation center for inflight internet entrepreneurs, aimed at winning a competitive edge in the global inflight internet market. On April 11th, Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Company Ltd, one of the 10 state-owned enterprises under the Guangzhou Development District, invested 60 million yuan into BlueFocus IFEC.

In an Executive Meeting of the State Council, Premier Li Keqiang proposed promoting Internet access on aircraft; BlueFocus IFEC, which is dedicated to improving passenger experience and optimizing airline service, is seizing the favorable opportunity to step up the layout of content resources. The strategic cooperation with Global Broadcasting is a collaboration of the rich and high-quality content resources of Global Broadcasting and the advantages of BlueFocus IFEC's enviable channel resources at domestic and foreign airlines to provide richer audiovisual content for domestic tourists and to promote Chinese culture abroad.

