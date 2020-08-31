Strategic Cooperation Discussions Between Oriental Yuhong and Sinopec Chemical Commerical Holding Co. Ltd.

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27th, Xu Yi, General Manager of Sinopec Chemical Commerical Holding Co. Ltd. (Sinopec), Yu Shiru, Sinopec Deputy General Manager, and Ye Qiang, Sinopec Chief Marketing Officer, and other technical teams visited the Beijing Headquarters of Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ.002271) The visit involved technical discussions and in-depth exchanges regarding their strategic cooperation, and promoted further development and application of high-quality raw materials and products.

At the meeting, both parties recapped their cooperation history, and conducted detailed discussions on specific cooperation aspects and key technical projects. Xiang Jinming, Vice Chairman and CEO of Oriental Yuhong Holdings, introduced the company's development in terms of its cultural advantages, brand building, scientific research backing, smart manufacturing, sales records and good performance in the capital market. Under the common pursuit of quality, Oriental Yuhong and Sinopec have established a long-term and stable cooperative friendship for more than 20 years. Through resource sharing and leveraging each other's comparative advantages, both parties continue to build globally competitive products and services, and bring their business cooperation to new heights featuring comprehensive, multi-domain and deep partnership.

At the meeting, Xu Yi, General Manager affirmed the excellent development pace and top-notch achievements of Oriental Yuhong. In order to bring about further high-quality cooperation and a win-win situation for both parties, Sinopec will deepen the research and development of production and marketing, strengthen and enhance cooperation, develop the exclusive raw materials suitable for Oriental Yuhong as per consumer needs, and continue to provide stable premium products and service packages.

Since their first joint project on developing a centralized food stockpile in 1998, Oriental Yuhong and Sinopec Chemical Commerical Holding Co. Ltd. have continued to prioritize quality. Based on the concept of "improving efficiency, common development, win-win cooperation", they demonstrated joint advantages in scientific research, production, market presence and customer base, and carried out deep, stable and positive cooperation for more than 20 years. With the continuous development of the companies, both parties have set up special R&D teams, increased the promotion and application of new materials and premium products, and expanded their cooperation domains and methods.

