Strategic Corporate Governance Course (September 7-9, 2022 November 22-23, 2022)

The course is delivered virtually and split into 3 x 4.5 hrs sessions on 7-9 Sep 2022 (sessions start at 10 a.m. UK time) & as a 2 day in person training in London on 22-23 Nov 2022.

Join C-Suite Executives and Senior Managers from around the world in this practical, interactive, virtual workshop led by a Corporate Governance Expert with over 25 years of international experience. This corporate governance course will explore the best strategies for creating, growing and protecting value of your organisation in these turbulent times and preparing it for future challenges and opportunities.

The training is conducted by an expert shortlisted for the Governance Champion of the Year 2020 Award in the Chartered Governance Institute Awards 2020.

The programme can be delivered remotely via a virtual classroom or in client's offices in any location worldwide. We also provide bards' assessments. Please contact us to discuss your requirements.

Attend this practical Corporate Governance Course to learn about the best standards and practices for creating and protecting value of your organisation.

Governance is now acknowledged as a core business function. Corporate governance is not simply about compliance - whether with the law, regulation or guidance. Compliance provides a company with its 'licence to operate', but high-quality systems of governance lead to better-run companies which create, grow and protect value for all their stakeholders.

The never-ending list of corporate scandals and crises has emphasised the need for boards and directors to understand what governance good practices look like and to ensure that they have sound governance systems in place. Using case studies and drawing on the delegates' own experience, the strategic corporate governance course will take participants through the process of building a high-quality governance framework.

By attending the Programme delegates will be able to assess the strength of their own organisations' governance, and identify where change and improvement is needed for their company to become more effective in creating value, resilient in times of market turbulence, and sustainable into the longer term.

What will you learn

By the end of this corporate governance course you will:

Learn the best strategies for building high-quality governance framework

Define the role of the board of directors and your role within

Explore different governance models across the globe and identify which of them works best for your organisation

Recognise and deliver your obligations as a director

Learn the strategies for creating and protecting value for your organisation

Explore the tools to protect your organisation's reputation and brand value

Gain an understanding of the governance as a business-critical function

Manage governance function within different business contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned businesses

Master the strategies for improving board effectiveness

Main topics covered during this training

Governance as a business-critical function

Defining the role of the board of directors

Different governance models across the globe

Recognising and delivering your obligations as a director

Different governance contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned

Managing your reputation and your brand

Creating and protecting value for an organisation

Strategy and business models

Strategies for improving board effectiveness

Case studies from around the world

Who Should Attend:

Board members including:

Chairmen

Directors - Executive and Non-Executive

CEOs

CFOs

Company Secretaries

General Counsel

All senior directors and executives working closely alongside the board should also attend the corporate governance course, including VPs, Directors, and Heads of:

Risk Management

Investor Relations

HR

Legal

Strategy

CSR

Communications

Corporate Affairs

Public Policy

Regulation

Compliance

Audit

Internal Control

Operations

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1 - GOVERNANCE

MODULE 1: Governance as a business-critical function

The purpose of an organisation

The purpose of a board

Definitions of governance

The business case for corporate governance

MODULE 2: International standards/best practices and which model will work for you

History and evolution of governance

Different governance models across the globe

Different governance contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned

CASE STUDY: How value was destroyed inside VW (European automotive)

MODULE 3: How to recognise and deliver your obligations as a director

Directors' roles and responsibilities

Transparency, disclosure and communications

Shareholders and stakeholders

Managing your reputation, your brand and your social media profile and exposure

MODULE 4: How to create and protect value

Strategy and business models

Measuring execution through Key Performance Indicators

Managing risk

CASE STUDY: Why things went wrong at Toshiba and Takarta (Japanese manufacturing)

DAY 2 - THE BOARD

MODULE 1: 'Companies don't fail, boards do'

Board roles and relationships

Tone from the top

Culture, values and behaviours

Ethical leadership

MODULE 2: Delivering a board's principal role of making high-quality decisions

The three main forms of delegation

The role of committees

Delegating to the management team

Subsidiaries and Special Purpose Vehicles

Board support structures

Quality of board information

Optimising decision making

MODULE 3: The strength of the board is the strength of its weakest director

Director competencies - getting the best team into place

Knowledge, skills, experience and independence - and other attributes

Director induction and development

Succession planning

CASE STUDY: The failure of the Co-Op Bank (UK Financial Services)

MODULE 4: Strategies for improving board effectiveness

Board performance

Board dilemmas

Board evaluation

The twelve steps to a performing board

