Strategic Education Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Strategic Education Inc. cybersecurity incident

HERNDON, Va., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Strategic Education Inc. ("SEI") data breach. SEI learned of suspicious activity on its network between February 23 and February 25, 2026.

What Happened

SEI recently learned of unauthorized access to its computer network. The intrusion took place between February 23, 2026, and February 25, 2026. Certain files containing sensitive personal information may have been acquired. Individuals who received a data breach notification from SEI may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Information Exposed

SEI has reported that the impacted data may include names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and passport numbers.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the SEI breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the SEI incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Strategic Education Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. provides higher education and workforce training programs for adult learners and employers worldwide.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP