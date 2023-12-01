Strategic Evolution: The Strategic Implementer Announces Spinoff of Hiring Division into RIA Recruiting for Specialized Talent Solutions

News provided by

The Strategic Implementer

01 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to enhance service delivery and align with the dynamic needs of the financial advisory landscape, The Strategic Implementer proudly announces the spinoff of its hiring division into a standalone entity, RIA Recruiting. This evolution, effective December 1, 2023, marks a pivotal step toward specialized service excellence and focused growth.

After thorough analysis and strategic planning, Ginny Hudgens, Founder of The Strategic Implementer, and Brian Luper, a trusted partner and esteemed colleague, have jointly decided that separating the hiring division under Brian's leadership is the optimal path forward. Brian Luper will assume full ownership of RIA Recruiting, positioning the venture as a dedicated resource for talent recruitment, specializing in placing top-tier professionals within small and mid-sized advisory firms.

Ginny Hudgens expresses confidence in this strategic decision, stating, "We have always aimed to deliver unparalleled service to our clients. This move allows us to focus on our core strengths, bringing targeted, effective solutions to our clients. By empowering Brian to lead RIA Recruiting, we believe both entities can flourish independently in their respective arenas."

Brian Luper, now at the helm of RIA Recruiting, shares his excitement about the venture: "The journey with The Strategic Implementer has been one of immense growth and success. This new venture is not just a step forward for me but a leap towards realizing a vision tailored to recruitment excellence within the advisory sector. I am thrilled to embark on this adventure, maintaining established relationships and forging new ones at RIA Recruiting."

The decision to specialize reflects the belief that focused expertise is paramount in today's market. The Strategic Implementer will continue to provide strategic business consulting services, reinforcing its commitment to client success. The hands-on strategic development and implementation approach will persist, ensuring ongoing support for business growth and success.

Ginny Hudgens assures clients, "Our partnership with you is valued, and we look forward to continuing to support your business. We understand that changes like these come with questions, and we invite you to reach out to us for clarifications or to learn more about how our refined services can benefit your firm."

As The Strategic Implementer and RIA Recruiting embark on their distinct paths, this evolution underscores a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success. The leadership transition and specialized focus are poised to bring about new heights of achievement for both entities.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Ginny Hudgens
Chairman, The Strategic Implementer
[email protected]
225-751-8009
https://thestrategicimplementer.com/

SOURCE The Strategic Implementer

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.