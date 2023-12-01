Strategic Evolution: The Strategic Implementer Announces Spinoff of Hiring Division into RIA Recruiting for Specialized Talent Solutions

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to enhance service delivery and align with the dynamic needs of the financial advisory landscape, The Strategic Implementer proudly announces the spinoff of its hiring division into a standalone entity, RIA Recruiting. This evolution, effective December 1, 2023, marks a pivotal step toward specialized service excellence and focused growth.

After thorough analysis and strategic planning, Ginny Hudgens, Founder of The Strategic Implementer, and Brian Luper, a trusted partner and esteemed colleague, have jointly decided that separating the hiring division under Brian's leadership is the optimal path forward. Brian Luper will assume full ownership of RIA Recruiting, positioning the venture as a dedicated resource for talent recruitment, specializing in placing top-tier professionals within small and mid-sized advisory firms.

Ginny Hudgens expresses confidence in this strategic decision, stating, "We have always aimed to deliver unparalleled service to our clients. This move allows us to focus on our core strengths, bringing targeted, effective solutions to our clients. By empowering Brian to lead RIA Recruiting, we believe both entities can flourish independently in their respective arenas."

Brian Luper, now at the helm of RIA Recruiting, shares his excitement about the venture: "The journey with The Strategic Implementer has been one of immense growth and success. This new venture is not just a step forward for me but a leap towards realizing a vision tailored to recruitment excellence within the advisory sector. I am thrilled to embark on this adventure, maintaining established relationships and forging new ones at RIA Recruiting."

The decision to specialize reflects the belief that focused expertise is paramount in today's market. The Strategic Implementer will continue to provide strategic business consulting services, reinforcing its commitment to client success. The hands-on strategic development and implementation approach will persist, ensuring ongoing support for business growth and success.

Ginny Hudgens assures clients, "Our partnership with you is valued, and we look forward to continuing to support your business. We understand that changes like these come with questions, and we invite you to reach out to us for clarifications or to learn more about how our refined services can benefit your firm."

As The Strategic Implementer and RIA Recruiting embark on their distinct paths, this evolution underscores a commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success. The leadership transition and specialized focus are poised to bring about new heights of achievement for both entities.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Ginny Hudgens

Chairman, The Strategic Implementer

[email protected]

225-751-8009

https://thestrategicimplementer.com/

SOURCE The Strategic Implementer