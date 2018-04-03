Strategic Funding Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; Adds Two New Roles - Chief Risk Officer And Chief Product Officer - To Executive Team

Rose, who developed strategic and financial initiatives at JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse and most recently, Dime Community Bancshares, brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the finance industry. In this new role, Rose will be responsible for charting the financial direction of Strategic Funding, while serving as the company's strategic and tactical financial expert.

Newman, most recently Chief Credit Officer at Citibank's US Retail Bank for Consumer and Small Business lending, will be leveraging over 25 years of experience to refine and enhance Strategic Funding's credit, risk, and fraud management models. In addition, he will play a key role in managing the organization's portfolio to ensure that the company meets its profitability goals.

Narayan, who has been with Strategic Funding since 2014, will be taking on the newly created role of Chief Product Officer to deliver the company's next phase of growth through innovation across product development and management.

"We are excited to welcome our new executive team members," said Andrew Reiser, CEO of Strategic Funding. "With the addition of these leaders we are confident that we now have the right team to transform our organization and bring Strategic Funding to its next level of growth."

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in NYC, Strategic Funding has been recognized by customers and the industry as one of the most reliable and respected names in small business financing. With flexible financing options, we provide small businesses with the working capital they need to take advantage of opportunities and grow. To learn more, visit www.sfscapital.com

