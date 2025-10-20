Strategic Growth, Built Fast: Keller Industrial Properties' Peru, Indiana Site Ready to Lease Ahead of Schedule

PERU, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On land where Keller Logistics Group CEO Bryan Keller once spent summers pulling weeds as a young boy, the next chapter of industrial growth has taken root. Construction is rapidly progressing at 7914 S. Innovation Way & West CR 800 South in Bunker Hill, Indiana, where Keller Industrial Properties is developing a 150,000-square-foot speculative warehouse, now nearing completion and available for lease.

Construction is ahead of schedule. Manufacturers and logistics users seeking speed to market are fortunate to have access to a facility of this caliber, especially in a market where Class A space is limited and timelines are unpredictable.

This 150,000-square-foot precast concrete warehouse is engineered for flexibility, operational efficiency, and rapid occupancy.

Size: 150,000 SF, with the ability to expand to over 200,000 SF.

Clear Height: 36' clear height

Configuration: Rear-load, multi-tenant configuration

Loading Docks: Six dock doors and three drive-in ramps with room for 36 total

Levelers: 40,000-lb airbag levelers

Electrical Service: 800-amp electrical service

Fire Protection: Full ESFR sprinkler system with fire pump

Standards: Food-grade construction standards

Move-in ready by late 2025 with leasing activity already accelerating.

Peru-Bunker Hill: A Logistics Hub on the Rise

Located in north-central Indiana, the Peru-Bunker Hill corridor is rapidly gaining traction as a premier industrial submarket.

"As a kid, I walked these fields not knowing I'd be part of reshaping this community's future," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "Now, we're sowing the seeds of progress, creating opportunity, attracting business, and building infrastructure that serves our region for generations."

The Peru-Bunker Hill area is becoming a noteworthy logistics and industrial center, providing access to major highways, rail lines, and a skilled regional workforce. This advantageous location ensures swift market access, a critical factor for maintaining a competitive edge in today's fast-paced business environment.

According to CBRE's US Real Estate Market Outlook 2025, the region has experienced considerable growth, demonstrating the area's increasing importance in the logistics sector:

Net Absorption: Net absorption is predicted to remain low as new leasing activity comes at the expense of older facilities. This trend is driven by a "flight to quality," where companies favor newer buildings to facilitate automation and provide employee amenities.

Keller Industrial Properties' Peru development directly aligns with the market's "flight to quality," offering a modern, automation-ready facility designed to meet today's operational and workforce standards. As companies move away from outdated spaces, the Peru site positions Keller at the forefront of attracting tenants seeking efficiency, technology integration, and employee-focused design.

Keller Logistics Group is committed to contributing to the economic development of the region by creating opportunities, attracting businesses, and building infrastructure that will benefit the community for years to come.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is a privately held, asset-based third-party logistics provider headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. Through its family of companies—Keller Trucking, Keller Freight Solutions, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, and Keller Industrial Properties—Keller delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions across North America. From dedicated transportation and freight brokerage to warehousing, co-packing, and industrial development, Keller provides responsive, resourceful, and reliable services tailored to customer needs. With over 40 years of experience and a commitment to innovation and community growth, Keller Logistics Group continues to fuel progress for its customers, employees, and the regions it serves.

