Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) Launches Solution for Skilled Nursing Facilities; Extends its Care Continuum Connectivity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP), a leading provider of post-acute data and analytics serving the home health and hospice markets, has expanded its portfolio of products by introducing the SHP for Skilled Nursing™ software solution. SHP has applied its 20 years of experience in delivering easy-to-use reports that help home health, hospice and home infusion providers improve quality and patient satisfaction to now support skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The newly introduced reporting suite enables SNFs to better manage and improve readmissions, referrals, and outcomes.

The Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM), the first major change to how skilled nursing care facilities will be reimbursed in the last 20 years, and a continued focus on cost and quality has enhanced the need for real-time data in the SNF setting. SHP is addressing this need by automating the seamless transfer of this unique data from the SNFs' Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. The unique combination of real-time data with SHP's post-acute care knowledge and analytics engine will help SNFs quickly answer some core operational questions such as:

How do I improve my quality scores?

How do I better manage residents at risk for readmission?

How do I demonstrate to my referral sources their high acuity patients are being managed appropriately?

How do I measure that my therapy program achieves maximum functional improvement for a specific group of residents?

While Skilled Nursing facilities have access to information from their EHRs, SHP reports bring the ability to segment data across many different metrics such as referral source, diagnosis, PDPM clinical category, and readmission risk, to name a few. This suite of reports will incorporate SHP's proprietary risk for readmission, overall quality, and functional scores. It will also include all the unique SHP features that make reports easy to interpret, such as color coding for quick identification of trouble areas and numerous drilldowns.

Through the launch of its solution for skilled nursing organizations, SHP has further advanced its long-term strategy of becoming a seamless, objective data platform, connecting patient data across the care continuum, from SNF to home health and hospice.

"Many of our current home health customers also have skilled nursing facility ownership or partnerships. They encouraged us to provide the same detailed analytics for SNFs as we have done for home health and hospice. SHP seeks to enable closer collaboration among providers regardless of care setting. Using third-party data that is objective and consistent simply makes it easier to focus on areas that require improvements or patients who may need extra attention to achieve better clinical outcomes. With our SHP for Skilled Nursing launch, we now expand our data platform to another care setting," said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.

About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)

Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. Since 1996, SHP has helped more than 7,000 organizations nationwide raise the bar for healthcare performance. For more information, visit www.SHPdata.com or follow SHP on LinkedIn and Twitter at @SHPdata.

