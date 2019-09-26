Strategic IC Recognised in the Parliamentary Review

This year's edition of The Parliamentary Review is indispensable for anyone who seeks to make a name for themselves in industry. Sent to over 500,000 leading business executives, policy makers and other relevant individuals, it highlights significant developments and concerns for business leaders up and down the country.

The Co-chairman of The Parliamentary Review, Lord Pickles, has praised the upcoming Review as one of the most comprehensive yet. He commented that as Britain undergoes political change, it is "essential that politicians have a firm understanding of the challenges with which British organisations must contend" and that The Review once again provides a perfect platform for this.

On being invited to participate, Strategic IC CEO Alex Embling stated: "As the Parliamentary Review provides a strategic benchmark and insight into current and future industry standards, we at Strategic IC are proud to have been invited to comment on the trends and direction of B2B digital marketing and sales through 2019."

Strategic IC's article can be viewed online here:

https://www.theparliamentaryreview.co.uk/organisations/strategic-internet-consulting

About Strategic IC

Our mission at Strategic IC is to enable B2B technology brands accelerate their growth and maximise their investment resources by identifying and engaging with enterprise accounts actively in-market for their products and services.

We're also Google, HubSpot, Nexus, Drift and Vidyard partners, so have all the right tools and know-how to support you on your SaaS growth journey. Let's talk: strategic-ic.co.uk

