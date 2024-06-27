Strategic Income Solutions Partners with boost.ai: Tapping the Power of AI to Grow Member Engagement

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Income Solutions, a trusted Credit Union Service Organization, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with boost.ai, a leading generative and conversational AI provider for enterprises operating at scale in key industries such as banking, insurance telecom, and more. This collaboration aims to revolutionize member engagement by integrating cutting-edge chatbot solutions into Strategic Income Solutions' portfolio of distinctive, strategic partnerships.

As the financial services industry continues to evolve, member expectations for seamless, efficient, and personalized interactions are higher than ever. Strategic Income Solutions' partnership with boost.ai addresses this demand by leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology to enhance the member experience, streamline support services, and drive deeper engagement.

CU Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Member Support: The AI-powered chatbot will provide 24/7 support, offering instant responses to member inquiries, resolving issues more quickly, and reducing wait times.



Personalized Member Experiences: Utilizing advanced natural language processing (NLP), the chatbot can understand and respond to member queries in a highly personalized manner, making interactions more meaningful and efficient.



Operational Efficiency: By automating routine inquiries and tasks, the chatbot will enable credit unions to allocate human resources to more complex member needs, thereby improving overall operational efficiency.



Data-Driven Insights: The solution will provide valuable insights into member behavior and preferences, allowing credit unions to tailor their services more effectively and anticipate future needs.

"We are ecstatic to bring this robust AI platform to credit unions," said Melinda Spada, CEO of Strategic Income Solutions. "The partnership with boost.ai coincides with our commitment to delivering a proven, best-in-class technology solution to enhance member engagement and memorable experiences designed to draw in credit union members, because of boost.ai's unrivaled accuracy, resources, success and innovation."

"It's an exciting time for credit unions, as engagement with AI developers has unlocked the next tier of member service, enhancing the experience for both members and employees," said Rob Clarke, VP of Strategic Alliances for boost.ai. "Our AI technology, known for its advanced automation and rapid time to value, will allow credit unions to offer 24/7 member support, personalize interactions, and provide valuable insights. This partnership aims to set a new standard in service and efficiency, making member experiences more seamless and impactful."

Strategic Income Solutions and boost.ai are committed to ensuring a smooth implementation process, with dedicated support teams to assist credit unions in integrating the chatbot solution seamlessly into their existing systems.

About SIS:

Strategic Income Solutions (SIS) is a trusted Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) formed in 2013. SIS delivers proven member and business member retail solutions to grow income and member engagement through dedicated partnerships.

About boost.ai:

Boost.ai is a leading developer of conversational AI optimized for scale and the only global conversational AI platform to hold an ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail and more. In 2021, boost.ai was also named a major player in the IDC MarketScape category, Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Aspire General Services, Tokio Marine and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

SOURCE boost.ai