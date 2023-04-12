Strategic Insight into the Dutch Two-wheeler Market 2023: Electric Two Wheelers will Drive Two-wheeler Sales as the Government has Imposed a Ban on ICE Vehicles by 2030

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Insight into the Dutch Two-wheeler Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers strategic insight into the Dutch 2W market. It covers the internal combustion engine vehicle (ICE) and the electric segments, which are sub segmented into motorcycles and mopeds, as scooters generally fall under the motorcycle category. Mopeds are further subdivided into light mopeds (maximum speed limit of 25 km/hr) and mopeds (maximum speed limit of 45 km/hr).

The study examines the factors transforming the Dutch 2W space and looks at the country's shift to electric mobility. Using PESTLE and SWOT analyses, it explores the market's macro factors and identifies growth drivers and restraints.



The study includes cost comparisons and sales forecasts (from 2022 to 2027) for ICE and electric two-wheelers, considering their consumable costs, market prices, vehicle types (motorcycles and mopeds), and availability of related solutions and services. It also highlights the top 10 OEMs in the ICE 2W segment, 2W sales by type for ICE and e2Ws, ICE 2W sales by displacement, percentage of owners for motorcycles and mopeds, and growth opportunities in the Dutch 2W space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Dutch Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation: ICE 2Ws

Segmentation: e2Ws

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

2W Roadmap

Vehicles in Operation (VIO) for 2Ws

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Attractiveness

2W Market Outlook

Overall Market Snapshot

Market Trends

Evolving 2W Ecosystem

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunities by Mobility Application

Opportunities by Vehicle Type

Opportunities for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE 2Ws

ICE 2W Unit Forecast

ICE 2W Unit by Type

Percentage of Users that Own 2W Mopeds by Age

Percentage of Users that Own 2W Motorcycles by Age

ICE 2W Unit Sales by Displacement, Motorcycles

ICE 2W Motorcycles by Type

Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021, Mopeds

Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021, Motorcycles

Snapshot of the Top ICE 2W Models

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: e2Ws

e2W Unit Forecast

e2W Unit by Type

Snapshot of the Top e2W Models

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Subsidies for e2Ws

Growth Opportunity 2: Premium Motorcycles

Growth Opportunity 3: Mopeds

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lepl2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets