Strategic Insights into the Zinc-Air Batteries Market: Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable Segments Analyzed

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc-Air Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the ever-evolving global market landscape, the Zinc-Air Batteries industry is projected to reach a commendable size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030. If you occupy a seat in the upper echelons of strategic decision-making, acquiring this report could prove to be the key to unlocking unparalleled growth.

Through exhaustive analysis of both rechargeable and non-rechargeable segments, this report delves into opportunities for expansion and innovation that could potentially redefine the future of this market. This report bolsters strategic planning by providing a comprehensive study of noteworthy geographic markets and their forecasted growth. In-depth exploration of key competitors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Duracell, Inc., and Panasonic Energy Europe NV, among others, ensures a competitive edge.

Moreover, the report enhances understanding of the global market pace and offers unrivaled insight into the Zinc-Air Batteries' market presence across multiple geographies. The availability of interactive peer-to-peer updates and one-year complimentary amendments provide constant market vigilance, ensuring this purchase is a long-term asset for business executives.

Key Market Highlights:

Global Zinc-Air Batteries market estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022.

in 2022. Projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Rechargeable segment projected to record 6.3% CAGR, reaching US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Insights:

The Zinc-Air Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$512.4 Million in the year 2022.

in the year 2022. China , the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.5 Million by the year 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9.3%.

, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of by the year 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9.3%. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada , each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.

and , each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe , Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Key Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

Berkshire Hathaway

Duracell, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

GP Batteries International Ltd.

Panasonic Energy Europe NV

Renata SA

Sony Electronics, Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

VARTA Microbattery GmbH

What's New?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and Research Platform.

Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Zinc-Air Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqdd0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets