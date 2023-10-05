Strategic Insights into the Zinc-Air Batteries Market: Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable Segments Analyzed

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Oct, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc-Air Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the ever-evolving global market landscape, the Zinc-Air Batteries industry is projected to reach a commendable size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030. If you occupy a seat in the upper echelons of strategic decision-making, acquiring this report could prove to be the key to unlocking unparalleled growth.

Through exhaustive analysis of both rechargeable and non-rechargeable segments, this report delves into opportunities for expansion and innovation that could potentially redefine the future of this market. This report bolsters strategic planning by providing a comprehensive study of noteworthy geographic markets and their forecasted growth. In-depth exploration of key competitors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Duracell, Inc., and Panasonic Energy Europe NV, among others, ensures a competitive edge.

Moreover, the report enhances understanding of the global market pace and offers unrivaled insight into the Zinc-Air Batteries' market presence across multiple geographies. The availability of interactive peer-to-peer updates and one-year complimentary amendments provide constant market vigilance, ensuring this purchase is a long-term asset for business executives.

Key Market Highlights:

  • Global Zinc-Air Batteries market estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022.
  • Projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Rechargeable segment projected to record 6.3% CAGR, reaching US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
  • Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Insights:

  • The Zinc-Air Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$512.4 Million in the year 2022.
  • China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.5 Million by the year 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9.3%.
  • Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.
  • Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Key Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • Duracell, Inc.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.
  • GP Batteries International Ltd.
  • Panasonic Energy Europe NV
  • Renata SA
  • Sony Electronics, Inc.
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • VARTA Microbattery GmbH

What's New?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform.
  • Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Zinc-Air Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqdd0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Industry Set for Steady Growth: Silicone and TPU Coated Fabrics Among Key Segments

Facial Treatment Market to Witness Steady Growth: IPL Devices and Laser-Based Devices Among Key Segments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.