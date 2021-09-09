Strategic Investment Group Announces Launch of OCIO.org

Nikki Kraus, Chief Client Officer, said, "The number of clients interested in the OCIO model has grown tremendously in the last decade. This new website is an effort to respond to the increasing number of questions we are fielding about the nature of OCIO services, how an OCIO relationship works, and how to make the most of it. We are delighted to provide this resource to the marketplace and hope it will provide great benefit to OCIOs and their clients everywhere."

Created with user ease in mind, the website offers:

Straightforward navigation – The user interface is imagined as a typical "client journey" through the process of learning about, selecting, and working with an OCIO partner. This journey has three stages, beginning with education regarding the nature of the OCIO service model; continuing with a recommended process and criteria for the selection of an OCIO; and finishing with ways in which a client can best transition to and work with its OCIO. Visitors are invited to start at the stage in the journey that best reflects their level of knowledge about and engagement with the OCIO model.



Ocio.org will be updated on a regular basis. To receive notices of updates and interesting new content, subscribe to the mailing list at https://ocio.org/subscribe-mailing-list.

For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please contact us.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, offers a comprehensive service platform for managing customized portfolios for institutional investors. Our proprietary process combines active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., hedge funds, real estate, and/or private equity) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $30.8 billion in discretionary assets under management as of June 30, 2021.

Nikki Kraus, CFA, Chief Client Officer

Nikki Kraus, CFA, Chief Client Officer

703-243-4433

[email protected]

