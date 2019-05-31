Strategic IP Planning Seminar: Utilising a Structured and Rationalised IP Strategy Toolbox (London, United Kingdom - September 24-26, 2019)
Topics covered at this seminar:
- Step-by-step practical guide to strategic IP planning
- Utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox
- Competitive IP analysis: market positioning
- IP SWOT: align IP with R&D and business goals
- Performance: benchmarking, measures and KPIs
- Defining and prioritising an IP roadmap
- IP planning as part of your daily role: presenting your plan persuasively
Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar (see documentation paragraph below). Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar
Documentation
- Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples given by speakers and during teamwork assignments
- Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar lectures
- Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments
- Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment
Why you should attend
Receive practical IP strategy advice from our expert
- Learn how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan
- Take away practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals
- Benefit from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation
- Self-assessment included: access to an online survey to benchmark your (client's) company readiness regarding IP strategy (optional, included within the seminar fee)
Who Should Attend:
- IP Managers/Professionals (in-house and private practice)
- Non-IP Professionals (R&D Managers)
- Directors and Business Managers
Agenda:
Programme Day One
Introduction and ice-breaker
IP strategy toolbox: theory
- Learn the Matrix of IP Strategy Options'
- Link to IA management and innovation
IP strategy toolbox: theory continued
- Apply to real-life cases during teamwork assignments
- Group discussion and feedback
IP strategy-making: introduction
- The who-what-how of strategic IP planning
- Introduction to case study - Renewable Energy'
- Introduction to the 5-step methodology (DIPS)
Step 1: vision setting
- Define/refine the vision to link IP and business
- Recourse to the matrix as a dashboard
- Teamwork and group discussion
Step 2: IP competition analysis
- Revisit the matrix through the competition landscape
- IP mapping techniques (mapping, landscaping)
- Analysis of patent data (lifecycle, competition etc)
- Teamwork and group discussion
Programme Day Two
Step 3: IP SWOT development
- Gap analysis using the matrix: compare business vision to current own IP
- High-level audit: methods to assess and rank a company's portfolio
- Derive actions to bridge current/desired IP position
- Teamwork and group discussion
Step 4: IP performance benchmarking and reporting
- Estimate budget needs for R&D and IP
- Define IP KPIs to report future success
- Prioritise actions to define an IP roadmap
- Review different scenarios
- Teamwork and group discussion
Step 5: The strategic plan - the outline
- Integrate outputs of steps 1-4 into a practical, rationalised plan
- Positioning, actions and measurement
- Differentiate core v non-core activity for higher performance
Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan
- Introduction about persuading and convincing management
- Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management
Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management continued..
Present your plan to management
- Group discussion: peer evaluation (online) and feedback
From case to reality
- Re-apply the 5-step methodology (DIPS) to real life
- Success factors and key challenges
- Organisational aspects
Programme Day Three
Reapply DIPS: lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution
- Identify generic situations
- Reflect on how to solve these situations using DIPS (teamwork)
- Present solutions and group discussion
The gradual approach
Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios
- Case 1: advise on portfolio development for a growing SME or a growing business unit
- Case 2: large portfolio in an established business
Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects
Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved
Corporate IP planning - practical case study session
- Revisiting the 5-step methodology (DIPS): bottom-up, collegial approach
- Teamwork: revisiting the case study with extra product lines: consolidate first, SWOT analysis (extended) and making a corporate plan
Further implementation issues toward change
Final questions and recommendations
Speakers:
Arnaud Gasnier
CEO
Patentopolis BV
Dr Arnaud Gasnier is CEO and Founder of Patentopolis BV. He has practiced globally in various IP (patents, trademarks) departments and in various roles (Patent Attorney, Licensing Associate, Portfolio Manager, Associate General Counsel, Assistant Director) since 1997, e.g. for Swatch, Philips, adidas and Dutch contract research organization TNO.
He is the author of The Patenting Paradox and recently contributed to the last edition of The Handbook of the European IP Management.
He attended the Executive MBA program at London Business School in 2014-2015.
