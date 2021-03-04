Strategic Marketing Executive Claudine Waite Joins MediaVillage as AdvancingDiversity.org Head of Partner Development

"Claudine's extensive expertise in multicultural marketing, data-driven research and producing diversity events at the ANA and on the agency side will be invaluable to the continued evolution of AdvancingDiversity.org and the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors ," said Myers. "Together with Phil and our MediaVillage team, we can fast forward toward our goal of activating real change in advancing diversity and belonging within the advertising, media and marketing industry."

Prior to being named AdvancingDiversity.org's Head of Partner Development, Waite (pictured) was Director of Content Marketing in the Conferences and Committees division at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Before the ANA, she worked at Meredith Xcelerated Marketing, leading research, consumer insights and content strategy, and while at Time Inc., led brand-building programs for a multitude of clients. Waite holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Africana Studies from Vassar College.

"I am excited to join in the work MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org have been pushing forward for years," added Waite. "So many companies only pay lip service on the diversity equation but Jack has been ahead of the curve on Advancing Diversity from Advocacy to Activism."

Waite will lead AdvancingDiversity.org membership development and support Advancing Diversity Council committees (Research & Measurement, Education, Communications, Financial Solutions) and Experiences (Hall of Honors, 1stFive, Conversations with the Community). She will serve as a spokesperson, advancing the media and advertising industry as a welcoming home for diverse team members.

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with Claudine to create our 2021 Advancing Diversity Week in May and strengthen partnerships with our over 150 member organizations through MediaVillage's unique value proposition," said McKenzie.

For additional background on AdvancingDiversity.org, read Myers' call to action to the media industry titled "Black Leaders Matters: Four Immediate Actions to End Systemic Bias in the Media Business." For content created to explore diversity issues within the industry, visit The Pool podcast hosted by McKenzie; the WomenAdvancing video interview series; and the Multicultural Media and LGBT+Advancing columns.

