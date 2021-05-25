Strategic Marketing Operations Expert Pens Guide for CMOs

In her book, From Backroom to Boardroom , Dr. Debbie Qaqish attempts to remove the stigmas keeping B2B marketing in the margins. Key to her message is the shift from the traditional mindset to what she calls "strategic marketing operations," which empowers chief marketing officers to lead digital transformation, create a customer-centric approach, and, ultimately, drive revenue. Her research on this subject led not only to proven results, but created an actionable blueprint for CMOs everywhere. Readers of From Backroom to Boardroom are given a clearly defined mindset, skillset, and toolset for building their own strategic marketing operation.

"Dr. Debbie Qaqish has written the manual for marketing operations (MO) leaders and marketing executives to lead the charge in driving successful change with technology, data, process, and high-performing teams," David Alexander[CB1] , Vice President of Marketing, F5, said in praise of the book. "In a world where marketers are increasingly accountable for driving revenue and better enterprise-wide decision-making, she clearly lays out where to focus your energy and the pitfalls to avoid."

Through an examination of the real-world trials and success stories that shaped her philosophy, Dr. Qaqish provides a roadmap for CMOs hoping to earn a spot at the table and keep it. From Backroom to Boardroom intersperses these stories through Dr. Qaqish's interviews with marketers who embraced her practical, approachable methods.

About Dr. Debbie Qaqish

Dr. Debbie Qaqish loves what she does—every day. She is passionate about helping companies reimagine and rearchitect the role of marketing to drive revenue, growth, customer centricity, and digital transformation. A thought leader and digital pioneer, she saw the early impact of technology and coined the phrase "revenue marketing" in 2011. Her first book, The Rise of the Revenue Marketer, was published in 2013. In 2016, her focus shifted to marketing operations as the enabler for how marketing gains that seat at the table. She is a dynamic speaker and a prolific author, having published over one hundred articles, blogs, podcasts, webinars, and white papers on topics relating to marketing operations, revenue marketing, and leadership.

Dr. Qaqish earned her doctorate in 2019, is a Partner and the Chief Strategy Officer at The Pedowitz Group, and leads strategic customer engagements.

