STRATEGIC MATERIALS, INC. NAMES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI) names chief financial officer

"Paul's deep industry experience and integral company knowledge positions us well to effectively align with our growth strategies," said Chris Dods, SMI's president & chief executive officer. "With his keen focus to not only streamline our business functions, but to also identify opportunities for growth is exactly what we need at this time in our company history."

"I am honored to be named SMI's chief financial officer," said Garris. "I am eager to move us forward in a leadership position to advance our strategic goals and initiatives."

Garris graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance.

About SMI

With a 125-year history, SMI is North America's most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams. For more information visit www.smi.com

