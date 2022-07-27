STRATEGIC MATERIALS, INC. PUBLISHES 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), today published it sustainability report of initiatives and results from 2021.

"SMI continues to build a sustainable future by optimizing operations with better sorting technology and equipment investments, and solving complex challenges in glass collection, resulting in increased diversion of glass from landfill into the circular economy," said Chris Dods, President & Chief Executive Officer.

The report is organized to address key areas of people, partners and planet and reflects stakeholder priorities across different aspects of sustainability including health and safety, ethics & integrity, product quality, waste diversion, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Laura Hennemann, senior vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs, said, "I'm proud of the progress we've made. Our commitment to be a cleaner company and partner is evident throughout the report, and we are excited to share our accomplishments in reducing the environmental footprint for all."

Highlights from the report:

Recycling materials – SMI has diverted 448 billion pounds of materials from landfill

– SMI has diverted 448 billion pounds of materials from landfill Greenhouse gas emissions – Scope 1 & 2 GHG inventory was tracked and reported, a first for the company

– Scope 1 & 2 GHG inventory was tracked and reported, a first for the company Switching to efficient electricity & responsible water use – SMI saved 800,000 kwh by switching to LED lighting and saved 100% of water through rainwater collection at one site

– SMI saved 800,000 kwh by switching to LED lighting and saved 100% of water through rainwater collection at one site Employee health & safety – 67% of SMI facilities achieved zero recordable injuries and the company's total recordable incident rate (TRIR) was 2.9 against industry average of 4

67% of SMI facilities achieved zero recordable injuries and the company's total recordable incident rate (TRIR) was 2.9 against industry average of 4 Product quality – The company achieved a 99.9% product quality acceptance rate

Detailed information about the company's progress is available in the report online at smi.com/sustainability

About SMI

With a 125-year history, SMI is North America's most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams. For more information visit www.smi.com

