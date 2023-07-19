STRATEGIC MATERIALS, INC PUBLISHES 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

News provided by

SMI

19 Jul, 2023, 07:55 ET

HOUSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest glass recycler, Strategic Materials, Inc. (SMI), today published its sustainability report of initiatives and results from 2022. 

"SMI is leading the charge in environmental stewardship for glass recycling. Each day we continue to build a more sustainable future by optimizing operations and solving complex challenges in glass collection, resulting in increased diversion of glass and other materials from the landfill into the circular economy," said Chris Dods, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Continue Reading

The report is organized to address key areas of people, partners and planet and reflects stakeholder priorities across different aspects of sustainability including health and safety, ethics & integrity, diversity, equity & inclusion, product quality, waste diversion, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Laura Hennemann, senior vice president of sustainability and corporate affairs, said, "We've come a long way in a short period of time. We are a cleaner and more committed company, and our work is making a meaningful impact."

Highlights from the report:

  • Recycling materials – SMI has diverted 4.07 billion pounds of material from landfill.
  • Greenhouse gas emissions – Scope 1 & 2 GHG inventory was tracked and reported and reduced by 2,953 MT CO2e and 862 MT CO2e respectively over previous year.
  • Charitable Contributions – Increased charitable contributions five times over in two years.
  • Employee health & safety – 78.3% of SMI facilities achieved zero recordable injuries and the company's total recordable incident rate (TRIR) was 1.77 against previous year of 2.9, and industry average of 4.
  • Product quality – The company maintained 99.95% product quality acceptance rate.

Detailed information about the company's progress is available in the report online at smi.com/sustainability

About SMI

With over a 125-year history, SMI is North America's most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams. For more information visit www.smi.com 

Media Contact:
Laura Hennemann 
281.638.6469
[email protected] 

SOURCE SMI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.