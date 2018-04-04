Strategic Move Positions CR as a Leader in Educational Design

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CR architecture + design (CR) has strengthened their position in the marketplace by hiring John A. Missell, AIA, NCARB as Director of Education. A leader in educational design, Missell expands the firm's expertise in higher education and K-12 architecture.

John A. Missell, CR architecture + design Director of Education, AIA, NCARB

"CR is active in and committed to the pursuit of planning, designing and developing educational architecture," said Missell. "From public and private schools to research centers and major universities, CR has the talent, resources and vision to provide the next generation of students with environments that impact learning."

Missell led the design and planning efforts for a 70-acre American University campus for the U.S. Agency for International Development, Virginia Tech's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and several new Ohio K-12 schools.

By hiring Missell, CR adds more than 30 years of educational design experience to their capabilities, repositioning the firm as a leader in the education sector. He supplements a strategic initiative to acquire and retain transformational thought leaders who develop new opportunities for growth, while adding significant value to clients.

"John is a true steward of student-centered learning, applying innovative design to foster the learning process," said David S. Arends, President + CEO of CR. "His leadership in educational design strengthens our ability to help our clients develop 21st century learners. With John on board, CR is poised to lead the industry in educational architecture for years to come."

Whether designing for K-12 or higher education, Missell is well versed in creating a modern student experience. "Helping shape our students' future by shaping their learning environments is what CR architecture + design is passionate about," said Arends.

About CR architecture + design

CR architecture + design manages eight areas of market expertise nationally and strives to be recognized as the national design expert in the market segments in which we serve. Our commercial, higher education, K-12, government, hospitality, housing, senior living and retail groups focus on design creativity, technology, energy, value and most importantly, client service. At CR, we're committed to taking care of our clients, exceeding their expectations and showing passion and expertise in everything that we do. We are equally committed to our employees by providing them with opportunities and resources to advance, diversify and continuously hone their craft. We lead through relationships and at the end of the day, we partner with our clients to help them grow and in turn, we grow along with them.

Contact

CR architecture + design

Catherine Monceaux, Marketing Coordinator

513.562.889 / 800.469.4949

192757@email4pr.com

www.cr-architects.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-move-positions-cr-as-a-leader-in-educational-design-300623731.html

SOURCE CR architecture + design