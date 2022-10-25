Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry 2022: Collection and Analysis of Vehicle Data Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-vehicle innovations and futuristic technologies are allowing automakers to offer a new generation of products and services to drivers and passengers. The possibilities have given rise to numerous start-ups that are helping original equipment manufacturers to develop solutions or use vehicle data in new ways.

This study includes a list of more than 175 start-ups in the fields of connected services, user-based insurance, vehicle data platforms, telematics, cybersecurity, and software platforms. The publisher considers a start-up to be any entrepreneur/intrapreneur venture where 1 or more entrepreneurs, family members, or friends provide the initial funding; any firm dependent on pre-seed, seed, and series funding; or any firm that a parent company spins off to form a new entity/subsidiary.

The publisher used 2 benchmarking levels to further assess companies in the following areas:

management team

regional impact

market attractiveness

employee strength

year of establishment

business scalability

total addressable market

portfolio strength

stakeholder ecosystem partnerships

cyber-risk intensity

From this, a final top 10 is determined in each segment, and the 3 leaders are examined in more detail.

The project also explores growth drivers and restraints that will affect the connected car market through 2028, examines recent funding and regional presence, and presents growth opportunities that warrant further exploration and action.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Start-ups in the Connected Car Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Market Overview

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definitions

Key Competitors

Connected Car Unit Shipment Forecast

Connected Car Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast for Cars With Embedded Telematics

Analysis by Segment and Region

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Start-up Definition

The Start-up Methodology

Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Step 2 of the Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Benchmark Overview

The Start-up Ecosystem

Top 3 Players in Key Connected Car Segments

Key Participants Investing in Start-ups

Recently Funded Start-ups

Connected Car Start-ups by Region

APAC Emerging as a Global Destination for Start-up Investments for the Connected Car Market

Start-up Penetration by Segment

Key Conclusion and Findings

3 Connected Services

Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Cubic Telecom Profile

INRIX Profile

Sibros Profile

4 Cybersecurity

Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Upstream Security Profile

AutoCrypt Profile

Argus Cyber Security Profile

5 Telematics

Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

PATEO Profile

Autotalks Profile

Cambridge Mobile Telematics Profile

6 Vehicle Data Platforms

Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Wejo Profile

Otonomo Profile

Miovision Profile

7 User-based Insurance

Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Metromile Profile

Zego Profile

Root Insurance Profile

8 Software Platform

Shortlisting Exercise - Step 1 of the Benchmarking Criteria

Criteria to Shortlist Companies

Start-up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Sonatus Profile

Mapbox Profile

Cover Genius Profile

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Collection and Analysis of Vehicle Data

Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced HMI Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3 - Electric and Autonomous Technology

10 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

About the Publisher

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Sonatus

Mapbox

Cover Genius

Metromile

Zego

Root Insurance

Wejo

Otonomo

Miovision

PATEO

Autotalks

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Upstream Security

AutoCrypt

Argus Cyber Security

Cubic Telecom

INRIX

Sibros

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr09w9

