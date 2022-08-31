Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Mobility in Latin America 2022: More than 70 Disrupting the Value Chain - Recognizing Vehicle Renting and Sharing as a Rising Trend

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Mobility, LATAM, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the connected, shared, and electric mobility segments in Latin America, profiling prominent start-ups that offer various solutions and services supporting the move to alternative and more sustainable means of transport.

Connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility in Latin America are in varying growth stages. Connected and shared mobility segments are growing, while electric and autonomous mobility segments remain nascent.

Local mobility companies continue to expand, although foreign companies hold the majority market share in some segments, such as ride-hailing and demand-responsive transit.

Unlike autonomous mobility, the growth potential of electric mobility is expected to be robust, presenting stakeholders with opportunities to capitalize on the region's natural resources and growing climate awareness among consumers and businesses.

Key Issues Addressed

What makes up the Latin American connected, shared, and electric mobility start-up ecosystem?

Which are the prominent start-ups in the Latin American connected, shared, and electric mobility market?

What is the current state of connected, shared, and electric mobility start-ups in Latin America ?

? What are the latest trends in the Latin American connected, shared, and electric mobility market?

What are the key growth opportunities for connected, shared, and electric mobility start-ups in Latin America ?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected, Shared, and Electric Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions Addressed

Segmentation

Segmentation - Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Gross Merchandise Value Forecast Analysis by Segment and Country

2022 C.A.S.E. Trends in LATAM

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Start-Up Definition

The Start-Up Methodology

Benchmarking Criteria - Definitions

The Start-Up Ecosystem - More than 70 Disrupting the Value Chain

Top 3 Connected and Shared Mobility Participants

Top 3 Electric Mobility Participants

Overview of Top Participants in Each Segment

LATAM - Local Mobility Start-Ups Are Slowly Gaining Funds

Connected, Shared, and Electric Mobility Start-Up Numbers

Key Findings

3. Connected Mobility - Telematics

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Cobli

Profile - Azuga (Bridgestone)

4. Shared Mobility - Traditional Carsharing

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Awto

5. Shared Mobility - Ride-hailing

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Uber

Profile - Cabify

6. Shared Mobility - Micromobility Sharing

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar: Scorecard

Profile - Tembici

7. Shared Mobility - DRT

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Swvl

8. Shared Mobility - MaaS

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Moovit (Intel)

9. Electric Mobility - EV

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Coradir

10. Electric Mobility - Infrastructure

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - GreenV

Profile - Oasis Group

11. Electric Mobility - Electric Micromobility

Benchmarking Criteria - Definition

Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard

Profile - Voltz

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Introduction of New Technologies by Telematics Companies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Recognizing Vehicle Renting and Sharing as a Rising Trend

Growth Opportunity 3 - Local Production of Automotive Parts and Infrastructure

13. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Awto

Azuga (Bridgestone)

Cabify

Cobli

Coradir

GreenV

Moovit (Intel)

Oasis Group

Swvl

Tembici

Uber

Voltz

