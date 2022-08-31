Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Mobility in Latin America 2022: More than 70 Disrupting the Value Chain - Recognizing Vehicle Renting and Sharing as a Rising Trend

Aug 31, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of the Start-ups Disrupting Mobility, LATAM, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the connected, shared, and electric mobility segments in Latin America, profiling prominent start-ups that offer various solutions and services supporting the move to alternative and more sustainable means of transport.
Connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility in Latin America are in varying growth stages. Connected and shared mobility segments are growing, while electric and autonomous mobility segments remain nascent.
Local mobility companies continue to expand, although foreign companies hold the majority market share in some segments, such as ride-hailing and demand-responsive transit.
Unlike autonomous mobility, the growth potential of electric mobility is expected to be robust, presenting stakeholders with opportunities to capitalize on the region's natural resources and growing climate awareness among consumers and businesses.
Key Issues Addressed
- What makes up the Latin American connected, shared, and electric mobility start-up ecosystem?
- Which are the prominent start-ups in the Latin American connected, shared, and electric mobility market?
- What is the current state of connected, shared, and electric mobility start-ups in Latin America?
- What are the latest trends in the Latin American connected, shared, and electric mobility market?
- What are the key growth opportunities for connected, shared, and electric mobility start-ups in Latin America?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected, Shared, and Electric Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions Addressed
- Segmentation
- Segmentation - Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Merchandise Value Forecast Analysis by Segment and Country
- 2022 C.A.S.E. Trends in LATAM
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Start-Up Definition
- The Start-Up Methodology
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definitions
- The Start-Up Ecosystem - More than 70 Disrupting the Value Chain
- Top 3 Connected and Shared Mobility Participants
- Top 3 Electric Mobility Participants
- Overview of Top Participants in Each Segment
- LATAM - Local Mobility Start-Ups Are Slowly Gaining Funds
- Connected, Shared, and Electric Mobility Start-Up Numbers
- Key Findings
3. Connected Mobility - Telematics
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Cobli
- Profile - Azuga (Bridgestone)
4. Shared Mobility - Traditional Carsharing
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Awto
5. Shared Mobility - Ride-hailing
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Uber
- Profile - Cabify
6. Shared Mobility - Micromobility Sharing
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar: Scorecard
- Profile - Tembici
7. Shared Mobility - DRT
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Swvl
8. Shared Mobility - MaaS
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Moovit (Intel)
9. Electric Mobility - EV
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Coradir
10. Electric Mobility - Infrastructure
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - GreenV
- Profile - Oasis Group
11. Electric Mobility - Electric Micromobility
- Benchmarking Criteria - Definition
- Start-Up Evaluation Radar - Scorecard
- Profile - Voltz
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Introduction of New Technologies by Telematics Companies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Recognizing Vehicle Renting and Sharing as a Rising Trend
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Local Production of Automotive Parts and Infrastructure
13. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Awto
- Azuga (Bridgestone)
- Cabify
- Cobli
- Coradir
- GreenV
- Moovit (Intel)
- Oasis Group
- Swvl
- Tembici
- Uber
- Voltz
