Strategic Partner, STAANCE, Finalist in Innovation Competition

ROSWELL, Ga., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy-to-manage social communities that can deliver agile testing and organic conversations are an innovative offering in the market research industry and were recognized by the Insight Innovation Exchange judges in this year's competition. The annual competition is a highlight of the IIeX North America Conference.

IIeX North America Conference attendees connected with STAANCE's mission, as illustrated by Twitter commentary from Annie Pettit, PhD.

"We are so happy to celebrate with Emmanuel Momoh and Sumit Rai, our partners at STAANCE, who are helping clients think differently about research communities," remarked Patricia Houston, COO and founder of MMR LIVE, the new experience strategy division of MMR Research Associates. "Technology is introducing game-changing ideas into many areas of research and we are excited about the possibilities that STAANCE offers to researchers."

STAANCE and MMR Research Associates (MMR LIVE's parent company) recently announced their strategic partnership to provide its signature, concierge-level account support for STAANCE communities. MMR is proud to offer this new solution to clients and the research industry. STAANCE, a source of truth, provides answers rather than just results through highly active, engaged, ongoing communities built around organic conversation.

The competition, sponsored by GreenBook, helps entrepreneurs bring disruptive ideas to life while connecting brands to emerging leaders in the industry. STAANCE leaders presented at the IIeX Conference on Tuesday during the competition's final round of judging.

About MMR Research Associates & MMR LIVE

A passionate team of forward thinking experts, MMR Research Associates operates as a research concierge, with an action-focused process and method-agnostic approach.

Since 1999, clients have relied on MMR's high-touch, customized, decision-focused process to design and execute research solutions that shape business direction and inspire confidence. MMR LIVE – MMR's experience strategy group – sets the stage for human experiences by applying experiential marketing principles, engaging research solutions, and operational expertise to drive business action.

About STAANCE

STAANCE, a source of truth, provides answers rather than just results through highly-active, engaged, ongoing communities built around organic conversation. STAANCE is on a mission to connect the world's opinions to those who need to hear them.

