Strategic Partnership better enables ProV to provide reliable data management services to users of IFS Applications™

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProV today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Boomi, a Dell Technologies business and leading provider cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), in order to offer a more efficient way of integrating siloed data for IFS Applications™ users. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates business results by linking data, systems, applications, processes, and people. ProV's strategic partnership with Boomi will allow IFS Applications™ users to quickly and easily unify their data management ecosystem, ultimately achieving better business outcomes, faster.

ProV and IFS are committed to providing the most technically advanced service solutions to major organizations around the world. As a global consulting firm that specializes in streamlining business processes, ProV has made increasing service quality and maximizing workplace productivity a top priority for its clients. ProV is an award-winning IFS partner and has been supporting customers on nearly every continent and in over 30+ countries. Since the beginning of the partnership with IFS, ProV has had a hyper focus on promoting the benefits of IFS solutions and enabling technologies such as IoT and Cloud.

Boomi and ProV share the same philosophy of bringing automation and innovation to large enterprises without disruption to the organization. ProV is an organization that also believes in helping customers achieve the best outcomes.

Mr. Ajit Nair, CEO and Founder of ProV International said: "We are very excited to be working with Boomi because we believe our IFS clients will benefit from the platform. This partnership aligns with our focus on providing true value to enterprise clients from their software investments."

The solution is brilliant, purposeful and we're prepared to share its benefits with all IFS Applications™ software users." Boomi's AtomSphere platform seamlessly links data, systems, applications, and processes into the IFS Applications system in an agile way, radically simplifying and streamlining the capabilities of IFS Applications™ to deliver a superior integrated experience.

About ProV International. Inc

ProV International is a global IT consulting firm that specializes in streamlining processes, increasing service quality and keeping workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your business's complexity with innovative tech solutions you won't be able to find anywhere else.

Serving a large spectrum of customers, we believe and invest in your organization's vision and goals. Start a conversation with us at https://www.provintl.com/contact-us

