Strategic Partnership Steering Connected Car Security in the Right Direction

"Hackers deploy a number of tactics in order to gain root access to a device and compromise system security," said Niels Haverkorn, General Manager, Connected Transport, Irdeto. "Our partnership with SafeRide provides a joint security solution that assumes system vulnerabilities have been exploited by an attacker, focusing on protecting a compromised system from misuse. By safeguarding critical files and data as well as preventing tampering of the ECU, we are providing OEMs and Tier-1s with the ability to secure vehicle software and telematics systems from damaging cyberattacks."

SafeRide's solution, vSentry™, provides the unique ability to uncover the onset of unknown threats and anomalies. Using an Artificial Intelligence engine, in addition to a robust zero false-positive security engine, the solution provides multi-layer protection for securing the connectivity perimeter and the in-vehicle core layer against unauthorized operations and access attempts. Irdeto's Cloakware® for Connected Transport solution provides a highly effective, multi-layered, renewable and tunable approach to software protection to protect platforms against reverse engineering, tampering and automated attacks.

"We feel excited about the aggregated value that this solution brings to the automotive industry as automakers look to deploy connected vehicle applications, including Connectivity Gateways and IVI systems, with reliable cybersecurity support that leaves no room for mistakes," said Yossi Vardi, SafeRide Co-Founder and CEO. "Irdeto's Cloakware technology and industry leadership combined with SafeRide's platform cybersecurity with in-vehicle big-data analytics enables OEMs to offset the security liability, while driving value add applications and new business models."

SafeRide and Irdeto will showcase this joint security solution at TU Automotive in Novi, MI from 6-7 of June 2018. Please visit the Irdeto booth (B63) to learn more and receive a demo of the solution.

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for media & entertainment, connected transport and IoT connected industries. Our solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime. With nearly 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's software security technology and cyber services protect over 5 billion devices and applications for some of the world's best-known brands. Our unique heritage as a subsidiary of multinational media group Naspers (JSE: NPN) means that we are a well-established and reliable partner to help build a more secure future. Please visit Irdeto at http://www.irdeto.com.

About SafeRide Technologies

SafeRide is a leading provider of anomaly uncovering and cyber threat prevention solution for connected and autonomous vehicles. In addition to conventional threat detection and prevention, the company's unique software uses an AI machine-learning and deep learning framework to analyze the untapped ocean of hints that lie in seemingly disconnected sources of in-vehicle data, to uncover unknown anomalies, threats and insights systematically, and at scale.

SafeRide provides automotive vendors including Tier 1 Suppliers and OEMs with the means to lead the connected vehicle revolution and the freedom to develop differentiated vehicle value-add applications with complete peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.saferide.io.

