Strategic Partnership: Ultravision and Bell & McCoy Integrated Solutions Collaborate for LED Display Sales

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultravision LED Solutions, a trailblazer in LED displays, proudly announces the triumphant culmination of an exclusive alliance with Bell & McCoy Integrated Solutions (BMCIS), a distinguished independent manufacturers' representative firm. This strategic alliance signifies a pivotal moment for Ultravision, amplifying its reach and sales prowess in the dynamic Audio-Visual (A/V) domain.

In a landmark accord, BMCIS assumed the mantle of exclusive sales representative for Ultravision LED Solutions displays across residential A/V dealers in the southwestern United States. With an extensive network spanning over 6,000 A/V dealers, BMCIS brings unparalleled proficiency and market penetration to champion the cause of Ultravision's revolutionary LED display products.

Warren Gold, COO of Ultravision, expressed elation at the collaboration, stating, "Partnering exclusively with Bell & McCoy Integrated Solutions for our LED display sales representation is a strategic coup. Their wealth of experience and industry connections positions them as the perfect conduit to spotlight our cutting-edge LED display solutions to A/V dealers."

Evidencing BMCIS' fervor for Ultravision's products is their proactive approach to fortifying Ultravision's dealer program. With a fervent dedication, they've embarked on rigorous training sessions for their management cadre and orchestrated immersive visits to our Dallas showroom, providing first-hand encounters with Ultravision's state-of-the-art displays.

In addition to orchestrating live showcases of Ultravision LED Displays to A/V dealers, BMCIS will spearhead introductions to other independent representatives across the United States, fortifying Ultravision's distribution network and propelling its market dominance.

For more information about Ultravision's LED displays, please visit www.ultravisionledsolutions.com or call 214-504-2404.

About Ultravision LED Solutions

Ultravision LED Solutions is a US company that provides the original modular LED display panel. The CEO of Ultravision LED Solutions has over 70 patents on modular LED display panels and LED technology. For over 23 years, Ultravision has been the leader of innovative LED display solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to transform spaces and captivate audiences. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ultravision delivers cutting-edge visual solutions that redefine the possibilities of LED technology. From outdoor, large-format LED displays to indoor LED video walls, Ultravision continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry.

