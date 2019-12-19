Strategic Portfolio Exit Proves Rewarding Return for ZT Corporate Investors

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based global private equity firm ZT Corporate is pleased to report that its previous portfolio investment exit of Altus Infusion, a specialty healthcare service company, has returned favorably for ZT Corporate investors following the escrow release.

In May 2018, the successful sale of Altus Infusion to a middle-market private equity firm generated the firm an approximate 8.46 return on investment, inclusive of past distributions. On the firm's initial acquisition of the stake, they gained a 51% equity interest in Altus Infusion. Serving as the firm's first healthcare portfolio exit, ZT reported a successful completion of sale and earnout for its investors.

Taseer Badar, ZT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Attaining a great return for our investors is always exciting to witness. After such a great outcome from the sale of Altus Infusion, ZT looks forward to creating the same results for other investments in the future."

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to ZT Corporate, Inc. Chamberlain & Hrdlicka also served as counsel to ZT Corporate, Inc.

About ZT Corporate

ZT Corporate is a firm of operationally oriented entrepreneurs dedicated to developing and growing income-producing lower-middle market companies. Our focus is on creating value with our business partners by investing in inefficient markets where creativity, hard work, and disciplined risk-taking can generate exceptional returns for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Over the years, the company has diversified from owned and operated healthcare ventures to professionally managed car dealerships, franchise restaurants, and real estate. What has not changed is the company's unrelenting commitment to client satisfaction and dedication to working closely with operations to deliver results. ZT offers both wealth management and private equity direct investment opportunities to accredited investors, institutions, and family offices.

About Altus Infusion

Houston-based Altus Infusion provides comprehensive infusion therapy services in physicians' offices, which allows patients to receive their treatment in a comfortable, convenient, and familiar environment under the supervision of their trusted doctors and experienced professionals from the Altus Infusion team.

