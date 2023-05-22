Strategic Profile of BYD: Development Roadmap, Technology Strategies, Manufacturing, Sales, Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profile of BYD" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic analysis offers an overview of BYD, primarily focusing on China Mainland and the countries to which it exports.

BYD was a battery company before it joined the automotive manufacturing industry. With its rich background in batteries, it is the first EV OEM with a vertically integrated value chain and leader in the global EV market. This research offers a business snapshot of BYD which covers operating income, operating profit, and gross profit margin of major business segments, such as automotive and mobile-phone parts.

This profile captures the company's main business segment, the automotive industry. It explores BYD's top 8 highlights in 2021, sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, and product portfolio.

In addition, the EV unit shipment forecast is provided until 2030. The electric passenger vehicle is the main vehicle type discussed in the study, which is also the main contribution of BYD to the automotive industry. BYD's EVs are part of a global electrification trend that has grown rapidly in China and overseas in recent years. Electrification has already transformed the automotive industry, and it is also a long-term powertrain solution that will be adopted and applied worldwide.

From the use of electric buses and electric passenger vehicles to the application of blade batteries, BYD has solved and upgraded the complex needs of the automotive industry. Most importantly, BYD has disrupted traditional ICE vehicles and accelerated the popularity of electric powertrain around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Primary Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Overview

  • Company Overview
  • Major Highlights in 2021
  • Financial Performance
  • SWOT Analysis

4. Sales Strategies

  • BYD Product Sales Outlook
  • BYD Sales Outlook
  • Best-selling EV
  • Sales Collaboration Highlights

5. Manufacturing Strategies

  • Global Production Network
  • EV Production Bases
  • Supply Chain Strategy
  • Supply Chain of Key Components
  • Strategic Partnerships

6. Product Portfolio

  • Strategic Development Roadmap
  • R&D Facilities and Research Areas
  • Research and Development
  • Recent Primary R&D Focus
  • Product Development Roadmap
  • Primary Collaborations

7. Technology Strategies

  • Development Roadmap of Key Components
  • Development Roadmap of BYD's Battery
  • Development Roadmap of BYD's DM
  • Development Roadmap of BYD's DiLink
  • Development Roadmap of BYD's ePlatform
  • Development Roadmap of BYD's DiPilot

8. Forecast Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • EV Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Electrification
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Improved Components and Technology
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Global Powertrain Transition
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Connected and Autonomous Driving Solutions

10. Appendix

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0foxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Oscilloscope Strategic Analysis Report 2022: Tapping into Startups and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Market Analysis Report 2023: Key Trends and Strategies, Line of Business and Future Implications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.