Strategic Profile of Lucid Motors: Expansion into Saudi Arabia, Focus on Technology Licensing, and New Product Launches are Anticipated to Boost Future Growth Potential

This strategic profiling study explores Lucid's journey as an electric vehicle (EV) automaker and examines its key business models, revenue streams, technology and growth partnerships, and market strategies in the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia, and China.
The study analyzes the company's product portfolio, connected features, and DreamDrive's (its autonomous platform) capabilities and offers a vehicle specification and comparative pricing analysis as well as a detailed analysis of its Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP). The research delves into a comprehensive examination of the company's financials, production and delivery metrics, strategies for geographic expansion, and initiatives aimed at addressing internal challenges. It also assesses potential growth opportunities for the company.
Lucid's experience as a battery manufacturer and its technological know-how in power trains, charging technology, and battery packs are key growth drivers for the company, allowing it to establish itself in the competitive EV market. Lucid receives most of its financial support from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), enabling it to accelerate R&D efforts, increase production capabilities, and support geographic expansion initiatives.
At present, Lucid manufactures the Air luxury sedan car in 5 variants - Pure RWD, Pure AWD, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance, and Sapphire. The vehicle claims the longest range of 516 miles in the EV market when compared to competitors, including Tesla and Porsche. Production of the upcoming Gravity model, a 7-seater SUV, is slated to commence in late 2024, with the vehicle already garnering significant consumer interest. In the future, Lucid also intends to produce mid-size SUVs, premium sedans, and pickup vehicles to reach a wider audience.
As part of its long-term goal, Lucid aims to grow in the Middle Eastern market, especially in Saudi Arabia. The company also aims to strengthen its presence in key European markets, such as Germany, Switzerland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It is assessing local production plans for and entry strategies into the highly competitive Chinese market but with an unknown timeline.
Lucid has begun to capitalize on its strengths; it has started licensing its proprietary technology platform to other OEMs, such as Aston Martin, suppliers, and Formula E racing teams. In the long run, apart from vehicle production activities, the company plans to establish its position as an EV technology supplier in the automotive market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Lucid Motors
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- In-house Technology Expertise
- Key Revenue Streams
- Saudi Arabian Backing
- Office Locations and International Expansion
- Technology Licensing - Partnership with Aston Martin
- Pure EV OEM Mapping: Product Breadth versus Pricing
- SWOT Analysis
- Current versus Future Outlook
Company Overview
- Lucid's Journey - A Timeline
- Management Team
- Vehicle Manufacturing Facilities - AMP 1 and AMP 2
- Powertrain Manufacturing Facility - LPM 1
- Technological Capabilities - In-house versus Outsourced
- Partner Ecosystem
- Future Growth Strategy and Vision, 2024-2030
Vehicle Portfolio and Retail Strategy
- Vehicle Model Portfolio - Key Features and Pricing
- Lucid Air Pure versus Competing Offerings - An Analysis
- Lucid Air Grand Touring versus Competing Offerings - An Analysis
- Lucid's Pricing Range Versus the Competition
- Competitor Mapping in the United States
- Retail and Service Centers - Direct Approach
- Customer Purchase Experience at Online and Offline Stores
- Vehicle Delivery Experience
- Product Vision - Future Outlook, 2024-2030
Connected, Autonomous, and Electric Technology
- Connected Services
- DreamDrive - Lucid's Autonomous Driving Platform
- DreamDrive Features and Cost Comparison
- Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP)
- Bidirectional Charging Applications
- Charging Infrastructure Partners
- Vehicle Recalls and Impact, 2023
Strategic Analysis
- Market Strategy
- EV OEMs' Product Breadth Analysis
- Lucid's Expansion in Europe
- Lucid's Strategy in Saudi Arabia
- Lucid's Plans to Enter China
- Vehicle Production and Deliveries - 2022 versus 2023
- Financial Analysis
- Investor Outlook
- Current Challenges and How Lucid Plans to Overcome Them
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - EV Technology Licensing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Prioritizing Cost Cutting and Reducing Manufacturing Costs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Business Diversification and New Business Models
Next Steps
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aston Martin
- Lucid Motors
- Porsche
- Tesla
