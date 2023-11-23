Strategic Profile of Mercado Libre: Expanding Customer Touchpoints Across the Automotive Value Chain Enables Future Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN , Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profile of Mercado Libre" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This profile overviews the company's business model, value proposition, and partner ecosystem to understand which internal and external factors drive its success and growth. In addition, this research service explores challenges that Mercado Libre will likely face in the immediate future and long term, as well as opportunities for key stakeholders along the value chain.

Online commerce has recorded exponential growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. With more people working from and spending time at home, multiple companies have developed an online presence to continue making sales and reaching new customers. In this context, online marketplaces were among the sites most used by customers looking to buy products online.

Created in 1999 in Argentina, Mercado Libre quickly positioned itself as the largest eCommerce company in the region and one of the most important worldwide. The company allows sellers to advertise their inventories on its website and connects them to buyers interested in their products.

Among the multiple segments that Mercado Libre advertises, clients can find new and used vehicles as well as automotive auto parts. Vendors have announced over 407,000 vehicles in the first segment and 3 million advertisements related to the second segment in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. Mercado Libre has also developed different platforms (e.g., Mercado Envios, its last-mile delivery services) and its fintech, Mercado Pago, which customers can use to purchase on its website.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Mercado Libre

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Market Overview

Market Landscape in the Automotive Segment

Market Landscape in the Automotive Aftermarket Segment

Trends

Competitors in the Automotive Market

Competitors in the Automotive Aftermarket Market

4 Corporate Strategy

Company Overview

Presence and Main Countries in LATAM

Ecosystem

Business Model

Roadmap of Service and Offerings

Long-term Strategy

Financial Metrics

Funding History

5 Product Portfolio

Mercado Libre as an eCommerce Marketplace

as an eCommerce Marketplace Mercado Libre - Brands Advertised in the Automotive Market

- Brands Advertised in the Automotive Market Mercado Libre - Online Offer of Vehicle Share by Age

- Online Offer of Vehicle Share by Age Mercado Libre - Automotive and Auto Parts Companies

- Automotive and Auto Parts Companies Mercado Envios

Mercado Envios - Delivery Chain

- Delivery Chain Mercado Envios - Sustainable Mobility

- Sustainable Mobility Mercado Libre's Partnerships

6 SWOT Analysis

7 Key Success Factors

Success Factors - Expansion of eCommerce

Success Factors - Fleet Electrification

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Added-value Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - EV-specific Services

