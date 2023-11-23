Strategic Profile of Mercado Libre: Expanding Customer Touchpoints Across the Automotive Value Chain Enables Future Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN , Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profile of Mercado Libre" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This profile overviews the company's business model, value proposition, and partner ecosystem to understand which internal and external factors drive its success and growth. In addition, this research service explores challenges that Mercado Libre will likely face in the immediate future and long term, as well as opportunities for key stakeholders along the value chain.

Online commerce has recorded exponential growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. With more people working from and spending time at home, multiple companies have developed an online presence to continue making sales and reaching new customers. In this context, online marketplaces were among the sites most used by customers looking to buy products online.

Created in 1999 in Argentina, Mercado Libre quickly positioned itself as the largest eCommerce company in the region and one of the most important worldwide. The company allows sellers to advertise their inventories on its website and connects them to buyers interested in their products.

Among the multiple segments that Mercado Libre advertises, clients can find new and used vehicles as well as automotive auto parts. Vendors have announced over 407,000 vehicles in the first segment and 3 million advertisements related to the second segment in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. Mercado Libre has also developed different platforms (e.g., Mercado Envios, its last-mile delivery services) and its fintech, Mercado Pago, which customers can use to purchase on its website.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Mercado Libre
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Market Overview

  • Market Landscape in the Automotive Segment
  • Market Landscape in the Automotive Aftermarket Segment
  • Trends
  • Competitors in the Automotive Market
  • Competitors in the Automotive Aftermarket Market

4 Corporate Strategy

  • Company Overview
  • Presence and Main Countries in LATAM
  • Ecosystem
  • Business Model
  • Roadmap of Service and Offerings
  • Long-term Strategy
  • Financial Metrics
  • Funding History

5 Product Portfolio

  • Mercado Libre as an eCommerce Marketplace
  • Mercado Libre - Brands Advertised in the Automotive Market
  • Mercado Libre - Online Offer of Vehicle Share by Age
  • Mercado Libre - Automotive and Auto Parts Companies
  • Mercado Envios
  • Mercado Envios - Delivery Chain
  • Mercado Envios - Sustainable Mobility
  • Mercado Libre's Partnerships

6 SWOT Analysis

7 Key Success Factors

  • Success Factors - Expansion of eCommerce
  • Success Factors - Fleet Electrification

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Added-value Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - EV-specific Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - EV-specific Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7019as

