Strategic Property Partners, LLC Announces Plans to Open an EDITION Hotel in Tampa to Deliver an Unprecedented Hospitality Experience to Western Florida

True to the EDITION brand's commitment to groundbreaking design, vibrant public spaces and sophisticated programming, the Tampa EDITION will offer an elevated hospitality experience never before available in Western Florida. Created through a partnership between innovator Ian Schrager and Marriott International, the brand currently has hotels in New York, Miami, London and Sanya, China, with seven new properties across three continents scheduled to open in 2018.

"We are constantly seeking collaborators that will build upon, enhance and exceed our original vision for Water Street Tampa, and we found that with Marriott International and Ian Schrager Company. We knew EDITION was the right brand that would create a truly unique hospitality experience in Tampa, which further elevates the neighborhood and community for visitors and city residents," said SPP CEO, James Nozar. "Water Street Tampa exists in immediate proximity to the best that Tampa has to offer in terms of cultural institutions, entertainment, recreational, dining and shopping options, and the Tampa EDITION will only enrich these offerings through its innovative programming, features and amenities."

Designed by Morris Adjmi, the Tampa EDITION is the acclaimed New York-based architect's first commission in Tampa, among a handful of past projects in Florida. Morris Adjmi is working in collaboration with Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates, a Florida-based architecture and planning firm. Paired with interiors designed by Roman and Williams, known for designing stunning spaces around the world, the Tampa EDITION will offer multiple social and amenity spaces for guests and residents to enjoy, including a rooftop pool with adjacent bar and restaurant as well as an expansive spa and fitness center.

Anchoring the ground floor will be a selection of carefully curated restaurant and retail spaces that have been programmed by the Ian Schrager Company, highlighted by a high-end restaurant that will activate the streetscape and draw visitors from surrounding neighborhoods.

"We are thrilled that our EDITION brand, in addition to our JW Marriott brand, will become part of SPP's exciting vision for downtown Tampa," said Kevin Montano, Senior Vice President for Global Development of EDITION and W Hotels, Marriott International. "The EDITION brand is known for timeless design, uncompromising quality and impeccable modern service, and the property is sure to become a significant cultural and hospitality hub in Water Street Tampa."

SPP recently announced that it will introduce Marriott International's JW Marriott luxury brand to Tampa in 2020. SPP is also investing to fully renovate the existing, 727-room Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina. Combined, the JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina will create the largest collection of hotel rooms and meeting space in the Tampa Bay area with 1,246 rooms and 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The renovation of the Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina is expected to be completed Spring 2019, and construction of the JW Marriott is slated to begin in April 2018.

Together, the three hotels will play a key role in the Water Street Tampa neighborhood masterplan. Water Street Tampa, one of the largest real estate developments in the United States located within an existing central business district, is a multi-phased urban development project that includes more than 9 million square feet of commercial, residential, hospitality, educational, entertainment, cultural and retail space, with the first new buildings breaking ground this year.

Strategic Property Partners

Strategic Property Partners, LLC ("SPP") is a partnership between Cascade Investment LLC, and Jeff Vinik. SPP is a full-service commercial real estate development firm focused on world-class execution, innovation, and creating high-quality and experiential places. SPP's first project, Water Street Tampa, is being developed on over 50 acres of contiguous waterfront land the company controls in downtown Tampa. The phased Water Street Tampa development project is revitalizing a currently underutilized tract of land into an urban, mixed-use waterfront district consisting of approximately 9 million square feet of new commercial, residential, hospitality, cultural, entertainment, education, and retail uses, totaling over $3 billion in private investment from SPP. Integrating principles of walkability, sustainability, connectivity, design quality, and wellness, SPP is developing and will own and operate this new world-class neighborhood in in Tampa, while also working to elevate the city's national prominence. For more information on Water Street Tampa, visit www.waterstreettampa.com.

EDITION

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels which redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities "all under one roof', each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented INTERSECTION and the perfect BALANCE between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service on a global scale.

The EDITION brand's timeless design, uncompromising quality, true originality and impeccable modern service, has defined the new generation of luxury. Open hotels in London, New York, Miami Beach and Sanya, China. Future hotels are underway in Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, Barcelona, Times Square in New York, West Hollywood, Bodrum, Reykjavik, Iceland, Bali, Indonesia, Dubai and Singapore.

Ian Schrager Company

After leaving Morgans Hotel Group in 2005, the company he founded and created, Ian Schrager developed his namesake, Ian Schrager Company. This company owns, develops, manages and brands hotels, residential and mixed use projects. Since then, he has transformed the fabled Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City, created two ground-breaking residential properties, 40 Bond and 50 Gramercy Park North, successfully launched his new brand, PUBLIC Hotels, and is currently working on multiple hotels in New York City and two luxury residential projects; 215 Chrystie and 160 Leroy also in New York City. In addition, Schrager in partnership with Marriott International created EDITION Hotels, a luxury lifestyle brand with properties in London, Miami, New York City and Sanya with more in development around the world and Shanghai, Bodrum, Barcelona, Bangkok, Times Square, Abu Dhabi and West Hollywood opening next.

