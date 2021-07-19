Strategic Resource Alternatives Announces Appointment of Nabil Kabbani as a Board Advisor

MT. LAUREL, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Resource Alternatives ("SRA"), an industry-leading full-service receivables management and outsourcing firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nabil Kabbani as a Board Advisor.

SRA provides accounts receivable management, debt recovery, BPO, call center & letter service solutions, with 30 years of operating history. The firm also has a strategic partnership with Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm that is SRA's primary capital provider and also utilizes SRA as a servicer for its investment portfolio.

"Having worked with Nabil in the past, I know firsthand that Nabil brings significant value to SRA with a history of executive leadership within the ARM/CRM space along with general business acumen. We are excited to have Nabil on board as a resource to help accelerate the growth and development of the SRA brand," said David White, Chief Executive Officer of SRA.

Nabil is a multidisciplinary global leader with a distinguished career in technology-enabled business services. He holds an MBA in Finance from the American University of Beirut and has cultivated extensive experience across fintech, payment processing, money transfer, SaaS, venture capital funding, and accounts receivable management. As a seasoned executive, he has lead companies across the globe through the startup and funding stages, on to publicly traded, multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Nabil is passionate about helping companies succeed with a proven ability to discover strategic growth opportunities, build enduring value, and maintain a strong track record of 10x growth through organic transformation and step-function M&A. Currently, Nabil serves on several advisory boards, including The International Money Transfer Conference.

"I am thrilled to join the SRA team as a member of the Advisory Board. With the backing and advice of Arena Investors, and under the leadership of David White as CEO, joining an already great team, the company is poised to become a significant player in the ARM space," said Nabil. "My partnership with Andrew, Dan, the Board and the team at SRA is already proving very exciting and I am looking forward to working with David again whose effective leadership style is sure to propel SRA to new heights."

About Strategic Resource Alternatives:

Strategic Resource Alternatives ("SRA") has been providing end-to-end solutions to assist clients in managing their back office and receivable needs since 1971. As a premier nationwide account receivables management and outsourcing firm, SRA currently services consumer and commercial businesses engaged in heavily regulated, high-volume industries including banking, automotive finance, credit card, equipment leasing, student lending, medical services, telecommunications, utilities, retail and publications. SRA partners with clients by creating unique solutions to significantly reduce their operating costs enabling them to focus on their core line of business while improving their revenue and profitability. By offering a variety of operational and financial solutions based on the asset class and/or industry, we can create predictable cash flows – even with unpredictable assets.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

