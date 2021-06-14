Strategic Resource Alternatives Announces Hiring of David White as Chief Executive Officer

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Resource Alternatives ("SRA"), an industry-leading full-service receivables management and outsourcing firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of David White as Chief Executive Officer.

SRA provides accounts receivable management, debt recovery, BPO, call center & letter service solutions, with 30 years of operating history. The firm also has a strategic partnership with Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm that is SRA's primary capital provider and also utilizes SRA as a servicer for its investment portfolio.

"SRA brings 100+ years of senior leadership experience in managing a comprehensive end-to-end solution across the customer lifecycle. The company has a proven track record and a strong commitment to compliance and quality assurance. With the addition of David White, we see tremendous potential for future growth and are pleased to be partnered with such an excellent organization and management team," said Andrew Feng, President of Quaestor Strategic Advisors, an affiliated Portfolio Value Creation Entity to Arena.

Following a very successful 2020, and the brand unification of Northshore Agency and Ceteris into SRA in January 2021, the company is now in a strong period of both organic and inorganic growth. The addition of David White brings lofty goals for the future of SRA. While David joins the company officially today, he has already been working on new growth strategies with many members of the team. "We are looking forward to beginning this new phase of SRA's evolution under David's leadership," said Dave Aglira, Chief Operations Officer.

David is an experienced operations and business development executive with a demonstrated history of success in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and government sectors. He received a BS in Business Administration, with dual focus in Finance and Management Information Systems from Truman State University. He also holds an impressive record of growth in all areas of operations & risk management, customer service, sales, and strategic planning across the BPO/outsourcing industry.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the team at SRA" said David White, CEO. "With ownership support from Arena, SRA is poised to enter a period of significant growth and expansion and I look forward to seeing where our team takes the business."

David has spent the past 4 years at Performant, overseeing operations, business development, account management, and customer service. He has a proven track record with over 15 years of broad-based experience covering operations, mergers & acquisitions, and business development roles for significant BPO and ARM companies.

About Strategic Resource Alternatives:

Strategic Resource Alternatives ("SRA") has been providing end-to-end solutions to assist clients in managing their back office and receivable needs since 1971. As a premier nationwide account receivables management and outsourcing firm, SRA currently services consumer and commercial businesses engaged in heavily regulated, high-volume industries including banking, automotive finance, credit card, equipment leasing, student lending, medical services, telecommunications, utilities, retail and publications. SRA partners with clients by creating unique solutions to significantly reduce their operating costs enabling them to focus on their core line of business while improving their revenue and profitability. By offering a variety of operational and financial solutions based on the asset class and/or industry, we can create predictable cash flows – even with unpredictable assets.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

