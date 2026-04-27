Strategic Resources and Tyfast Energy Sign MOU to Build a Canadian Vanadium-to-Battery Pathway for Heavy-Duty Electrification

Collaboration will evaluate battery-grade vanadium oxide from Canadian mined ore for use in Tyfast's lithium vanadium oxide (LVO) anode, supporting mining and defense electrification

MONTREAL, QC and SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Tyfast Energy Corp. ("Tyfast"), a developer of advanced battery materials for heavy-duty electrification, and Strategic Resources Inc. ("Strategic Resources"), a Canadian critical minerals company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to evaluate a Canadian supply pathway for battery-grade vanadium oxide and its use in Tyfast's lithium vanadium oxide (LVO) anode material. The collaboration is intended to connect Canadian vanadium resources with downstream battery material qualification and help establish a more resilient North American supply chain for high-performance batteries used in demanding industrial and defense applications.

Highlights

Memorandum of Understanding signed to evaluate battery-grade vanadium oxide derived from Canadian mined ore for qualification in Tyfast's LVO anode.





Strategic Resources will evaluate feedstock and processing pathways from its vanadium assets; while Tyfast will lead material qualification, anode development, and application testing.





The collaboration is aimed at heavy-duty mining, defense, and other high-uptime off-road platforms where fast charging, durability, and cold-weather performance are critical.

Commercial Rationale

The parties are pursuing this collaboration as mining and other industrial operators seek battery technologies that can deliver diesel-like uptime with lower operating cost and lower emissions. At the same time, governments and OEMs are placing greater emphasis on secure, regional critical-minerals supply chains. A Canadian battery-grade vanadium could help address both priorities.

Collaboration Scope (MOU)

Under the MOU, the parties intend to (i) define target specifications and qualification criteria for battery-grade vanadium oxide from primary mined ore; (ii) conduct bench- and pilot-scale work to optimize powder characteristics for Tyfast's LVO anode production; and (iii) evaluate commercialization and deployment opportunities, in mining equipment, auxiliary vehicles, defense platforms, and other heavy-duty applications.

Why Tyfast and Strategic Resources are complementary

The collaboration is expected to evaluate how vanadium from Strategic Resource's permitted mine in Canada can be upgraded into battery-grade vanadium oxide integrated into Tyfast's proprietary LVO anode platform. This positions the relationship around an upstream-to-downstream battery materials pathway in Canada, distinct from conventional raw-material supply arrangements.

Heavy-duty fleets operate under demanding duty cycles, harsh climates, and high uptime requirements. Tyfast's LVO anode is designed for these conditions, with a performance profile intended to support rapid charging, long service life, and improved operating reliability in severe environments.

Tyfast's LVO anode technology is designed to deliver performance attributes that matter in heavy-duty applications, including:

Fast charging to support higher equipment utilization and shorter charging downtime

Long service life to reduce replacement frequency and maintenance interruptions

Robust performance in cold-weather operations common across Canadian mine sites

Improved safety and reliability relative to conventional graphite-based anodes

By combining critical minerals development with advanced battery materials, the parties aim to support a lower-total-cost pathway to heavy-duty electrification while strengthening domestic manufacturing capability and supply-chain resilience.

"Canada has the mineral resources and industrial base to become a leader in next-generation battery materials for heavy-duty" said GJ la O', CEO of Tyfast. "By working with Strategic Resources to qualify battery-grade vanadium oxide from Canadian mined ore, we are building a more differentiated supply chain for our LVO anode and advancing a practical pathway to electrify mining and defense platforms that demand fast charging, durability, and high uptime."

"This MOU is about moving further up the value chain in Canada." said Sean Cleary, CEO of Strategic Resources Inc. "Our permitted mine brings vanadium resource potential and project development capability, and Tyfast brings a compelling downstream battery application. Together, we see an opportunity to create a made-in-Canada pathway from critical minerals to advanced battery materials for high-value industrial markets."

The Parties believe this collaboration aligns with Canadian priorities on critical minerals, value-added manufacturing, industrial competitiveness, and emissions reduction. Establishing a pathway from mined vanadium to battery-grade materials and advanced anode production could help position Canada more strongly in the emerging heavy-duty battery value chain.

About Tyfast

Tyfast is a San Diego-based battery materials company developing lithium vanadium oxide (LVO), an anode material engineered for heavy-duty commercial and defense vehicle applications. The company is focused on enabling high-uptime, all-weather battery systems through rapid charging long service life, and strong performance in demanding operating conditions.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on high-purity iron, vanadium and titanium; metals needed to decarbonize the global economy. Our main projects are the construction-ready BlackRock Project in Quebec and the previously operated Mustavaara mine in Finland. Phase 1 of the BlackRock Project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer at Port Saguenay, Quebec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

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STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO

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SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.