Strategic Resources Announces Continued Mineralization at the Akanvaara Project

AK19-06: 25 metres of 0.49% V 2 O 5 ; including 7 metres of 0.79% V 2 O 5

AK19-07: 25 metres of 0.48% V 2 O 5 ; including 7 metres of 0.74% V 2 O 5

AK19-08: 23 metres of 0.55% V 2 O 5 ; including 13 metres of 0.67% V 2 O 5

AK19-09: 17 metres of 0.61% V 2 O 5 ; including 13 metres of 0.68% V 2 O 5

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce drill results from the last five holes (704 metres) of its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Akanvaara project in Finland.

Holes AK19-05 and AK19-06 stepped out down dip on previous intercepts and hole AK19-07 extended known mineralization along strike in the western zone. The mineralized zone defined so far is approximately 25 metres thick and generally dips at 45 degrees to the southeast. It demonstrates remarkable consistency at a 0.3% V 2 O 5 cut-off grade.

The eastern offset zone was tested with holes AK19-08 and AK19-09 and exhibits a thicker zone of high-grade mineralization above a 0.5% V 2 O 5 cut-off grade. The overall intercepts above the 0.3% V 2 O 5 cut-off grade appear to be thinner than the western zone.

Reported intercepts occur in a magnetite gabbro layer within which mineralization occurs as massive, semi-massive and disseminated magnetite, pyrite and chalcopyrite. Vanadium grades are zoned, with the highest grades occurring towards the bottom of this layer. This initial drill program has confirmed consistent mineralization over a 3-kilometre strike length and up to a vertical depth of 250 metres below surface. The vanadium bearing horizon remains open along strike and to depth.

Preliminary results for initial magnetic separation testing (Davis Tube) on 45 higher grade samples from the first seven holes have returned positive results. Further testing and concentrate optimization studies are being planned for the next phase of drilling.

At Strategic's Silasselkä Project, the Company plans to commence its Phase 1 drilling in Q4 2019.

Summary Drill Results:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) V

(%) V2O5

(%) TiO2

(%) Fe

(%) Azimuth Dip AK19-05 118.5 141.5 23.0 22.5 0.25 0.45 2.49 14.86 330 -57 Incl. 135.5 140.5 5.0 4.9 0.42 0.75 3.82 19.23



AK19-06 111.0 136.0 25.0 24.6 0.28 0.49 2.69 15.50 330 -55 Incl. 129.0 136.0 7.0 6.9 0.44 0.79 3.91 19.69



AK19-07 136.0 161.1 25.1 24.7 0.27 0.48 2.73 15.49 330 -55 Incl. 154.0 161.1 7.1 6.9 0.41 0.74 3.95 18.66



AK19-08 46.0 53.0 7.0 6.9 0.17 0.31 2.04 13.19 330 -45 And 64.0 87.0 23.0 22.7 0.31 0.55 3.18 17.04



Incl. 74.0 87.0 13.0 12.8 0.38 0.67 3.78 19.03



AK19-09 83.0 100.0 17.0 16.7 0.34 0.61 3.67 18.31 330 -45 Incl. 87.0 100.0 13.0 12.8 0.38 0.68 4.01 19.36







Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.3% and 0.5% (for high-grade inclusive intervals) V 2 O 5 with maximum internal

dilution of 1.0 continuous metre. Sampling is on intervals between 1.0 and 2.0-metre intervals. The highest V 2 O 5 value used in the reported weighted

averages is 0.975% V 2 O 5 . In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes.

Quality Assurance

All Strategic sample assay results have been monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Magnus Mineral's facility located in Sodankylä, Finland. Drill core is sawn in half and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland. Sample pulps are sent to Galway, Ireland for analysis. Vanadium, titanium and iron content is determined by lithium borate fusion and XRF finish. ALS Labs is independent from Strategic. Strategic is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Vice President of Strategic and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Akanvaara project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Vancouver, Canada based mineral exploration and development company that is focused on vanadium projects in Finland and Peru. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

