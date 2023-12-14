Strategic Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Strategic Resources Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2023 in Montreal (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Sean Cleary, Scott Hicks, Michael Moore, Mark Serdan, Amyot Choquette and Kurt Wasserman as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving Strategic's Equity Incentive Plan.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at the Port Saguenay seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Quebec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.
Signed: "Sean Cleary"
Sean Cleary, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

